logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

Music industry launches AI-generated content labels

WORLD
12 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
Musical notes are seen on on sheet music in this illustration photo April 4, 2018. REUTERS/Thomas White/Illustration/File Photo
Musical notes are seen on on sheet music in this illustration photo April 4, 2018. REUTERS/Thomas White/Illustration/File Photo

Several major music industry organizations on Friday unveiled a labeling system for content created with generative artificial intelligence that they would like to see widely adopted.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The International Federation of the Phonographic Industry (IFPI) and the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) announced the voluntary labels alongside six other groups including the Grammys.

"Fans want to know whether and how generative AI has been used," the chief executives of IFPI and RIAA said in a prepared statement.

"These labels will provide an immediately understandable and easily scalable approach to transparency."

They unveiled two labels. The first would indicate music that is primarily "AI-generated" -- cases where artificial intelligence "was used to generate the entirety or the primary portion of the creative elements of the recording."

This includes tracks generated "entirely" from AI prompts, as well as lead vocals and "key" instrumental tracks that are AI-generated, according to the statement.

The second label applies to "AI-assisted" music recording which are still "created substantially by humans and expresses human creativity" but contain "some expressive elements" that were generated with AI.

However, humans must perform the lead vocals and primary instrumental tracks.

This voluntary labeling system is designed for "broad, global adoption," including on streaming services.

Music streaming site Deezer systematically flags tracks generated with AI, which the company recently said appear in close to half of new uploads. In June, it launched an "AI music detector" which it said is 99.8% accurate.

Earlier this year, an Apple Music executive told Billboard that more than one third of new uploads were entirely created with AI.

The Digital Media Association, a trade group representing streaming companies including Apple Music, Amazon and Spotify, said it was following the labeling announcement closely and looks forward to receiving more detailed and accurate AI metadata as a way to "strengthen our ability to give fans the transparency they deserve."

"DIMA has long advocated for the creators, owners, and distributors of music to provide accurate and timely metadata on all music released and distributed to streaming services," the association's CEO Graham Davies said in a statement.

In April, Spotify launched a "Verified by Spotify" label to signal that users can "trust the authenticity" of an artist, and last year the company announced new efforts to support AI disclosure and combat impersonation.

Spotify declined to comment on Friday. Apple Music and the Digital Media Association did not respond to requests for comment.

AFP

Music industryAI-generatedcontent labels

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
This illustration photograph shows shows "Fruit Love Island", an AI-generated TikTok micro-series based on the television hit "Love Island" -- except all the participants are sexy human-like fruit, in Tokyo on April 3, 2026. (Photo by Philip FONG / AFP)
AI-generated 'Fruit Love Island' takes TikTok by storm
WORLD
03-04-2026 15:11 HKT
A 16 year old uses his phone, in Madrid, Spain February 3, 2026. REUTERS/Violeta Santos Moura/File Photo
Spain to probe X, Meta, TikTok over AI-generated child sexual abuse material
WORLD
17-02-2026 18:44 HKT
A keyboard and a miniature hand are seen in this illustration taken, May 4, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
Japan arrests man over AI-generated celebrity porn
WORLD
20-01-2026 17:44 HKT
Artificial Intelligence words are seen in this illustration taken March 31, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
Sites allowing AI-generated child abuse images taken offline in Australia
WORLD
27-11-2025 09:44 HKT
Environmental activists project images despicting the COP30 UN climate conference at a building near the Municipal Theater building, demanding action against climate change in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on November 5, 2025. (Photo by Douglas Shineidr / AFP)
AI-generated disinformation tactics spotted ahead of COP30
WORLD
06-11-2025 16:34 HKT
Ships and tankers in the Strait of Hormuz off the coast of Musandam, Oman, April 18, 2026. REUTERS/Stringer/File Photo
US issues fresh Iran-related sanctions as conflict flares
WORLD
54 mins ago
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: View of an Apple logo at an Apple store in Paris, France, April 23, 2025. REUTERS/Abdul Saboor/File Photo/File Photo
Apple sues OpenAI, two former employees for trade secrets theft
WORLD
2 hours ago
Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim attends a plenary session at the Russia-ASEAN Summit in Kazan, Russia June 18, 2026. Sputnik/Mikhail Metzel/Pool via REUTERS
Malaysians in Johor state go to the polls in test of unity for PM Anwar's coalition
WORLD
3 hours ago
People walk behind a logo of Meta Platforms company, during a conference in Mumbai, India, September 20, 2023. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas
Meta scraps AI image feature days after launch following privacy backlash
WORLD
3 hours ago
Ann Widdecombe, former member of the European Parliament, speaks at a council meeting during the visit of Britain's Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall at the Civic Centre in Southend-on-Sea, Britain, March 1, 2022. REUTERS/Matthew Childs/Pool/File Photo
Man arrested on suspicion of murdering former UK minister Ann Widdecombe
WORLD
4 hours ago
Domestic helper proposed pay rise too much for most employers, says union chair
NEWS
07-07-2026 14:25 HKT
Veteran HK film art director Robert Loh missing in Poland for 5 days
NEWS
09-07-2026 01:14 HKT
Durian guide: 6 common varieties and how to choose a ripe one
WELLNESS
07-07-2026 12:00 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.