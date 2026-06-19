South Korea ex-minister jailed on charges linked to martial law fiasco

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South Korea launches company to manage $350 billion US investment pledge
18-06-2026 17:08 HKT
South Korea's Lee asks Trump to lead peaceful diplomacy with North Korea
17-06-2026 17:53 HKT
South Korea to shift civilian restricted line at border with North Korea
17-06-2026 09:18 HKT
S.Korea hits Coupang with record fine over e-commerce data leak
11-06-2026 14:10 HKT
University students across South Korea to protest in ballot shortage row
10-06-2026 17:18 HKT
South Korea's cabinet approves decree on $350 bln US investment plan
09-06-2026 09:20 HKT
South Korea pension fund's FX hedging helps support won, sources say
08-06-2026 17:44 HKT
Black rainstorm warning in force as heavy rain disrupts schools and clinics
18-06-2026 13:28 HKT
Miss Hong Kong unveils final 12 as early favorite withdraws
17-06-2026 20:05 HKT