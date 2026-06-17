logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

Uzbek president pledges continued reforms, tax-free zone at Tashkent forum

WORLD
52 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev attends a plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) in Saint Petersburg, Russia June 5, 2026. REUTERS/Anastasia Barashkova
Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev attends a plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) in Saint Petersburg, Russia June 5, 2026. REUTERS/Anastasia Barashkova

Uzbekistan's President Shavkat Mirziyoyev promised on Wednesday to continue economic reforms in the fast-growing Central Asian country, including establishing an independent financial regulator.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

"We are always open to investors interested in cooperating with Uzbekistan and ready for an equal and mutually beneficial partnership," Mirziyoyev said in his opening speech at the annual Tashkent International Investment Forum.

He announced plans to open the Tashkent International Financial Center, a tax- and customs-free zone to run on English common law.

"Profit tax, value-added tax, property tax, and customs duties will be set at zero percent. Free capital movement and the ability to make payments in any currency will be guaranteed unconditionally. A modern system for financial technologies, digital assets, and green finance will be created," he said.

An independent financial regulator with the authority to adopt regulatory documents will also be established in the financial centre, the Uzbek leader said.

Central Asia’s most populous country with almost 40 million people, Uzbekistan registered 7.7% economic growth in 2025. The economy has been buoyed both by its young, growing population and high gold prices. Uzbekistan is a major gold producer.

In May, a package of minority holdings in state companies was floated on the London Stock Exchange, its largest IPO since 2021.

Since taking office in 2016, Mirziyoyev has dismantled capital controls that stunted growth under his predecessor, Islam Karimov, whilst keeping politics under tight control.

Reuters

Uzbek presidentuzbekistanreformstax-free zoneTashkent forum

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
U.S. President Donald Trump attends a Mexican Border Defense Medal presentation in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., December 15, 2025. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein
Trump threatens to order election reforms, bypassing Congress
WORLD
14-02-2026 15:10 HKT
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese speaks during an interfaith memorial service for the victims of the shooting at a Hanukkah event at Bondi Beach, at St Mary’s Cathedral in Sydney, Australia, December 17, 2025. REUTERS/Hollie Adams
Australia's hate speech, gun law reforms face free speech concerns
WORLD
15-01-2026 09:51 HKT
The new Google logo is seen in this illustration taken May 13, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
Google proposes app store reforms in settlement with "Fortnite" maker Epic Games
WORLD
05-11-2025 15:21 HKT
China's Premier Li Qiang, India's Prime Minister Narendra  Modi and Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, attend the BRICS Summit, at the Museum of Modern Art (MAM) in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil July 6, 2025. (Reuters/File)
BRICS leaders condemn Gaza and Iran attacks, urge global reforms
WORLD
07-07-2025 08:52 HKT
Photo by JIJI PRESS / JIJI PRESS / AFP Seiichi Katsurada, president of a Japanese sightseeing boat company whose vessel Kazu I was involved in a deadly 2022 accident, enters the Kushiro District court for sentencing in Kushiro City on June 17, 2026.
Japan boat operator gets 5 years for deadly accident
WORLD
32 mins ago
South Korea's President Lee Jae-myung and South Korea's first lady Kim Hea Kyung arrive before a family photo prior to a gala dinner as part of the G7 summit in Evian-les-Bains, France, June 16, 2026. Ludovic Marin/Pool via REUTERS
South Korea's Lee asks Trump to lead peaceful diplomacy with North Korea
WORLD
43 mins ago
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, U.S. President Donald Trump, French President Emmanuel Macron, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Japan’s Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi during a working session at the G7 summit in Evian-les-Bains, France, June 16, 2026. Thibault Camus/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo
G7 leaders demand ceasefire in Lebanon, welcome Iran deal
WORLD
49 mins ago
Russia's President Vladimir Putin will have “a marathon” of bilateral talks with Asean leaders, according to Kremlin. PHOTO: REUTERS
Putin hosts ASEAN leaders amid G7 pressure on Ukraine war
WORLD
1 hour ago
Photo by LILLIAN SUWANRUMPHA / AFP This photo taken on May 30, 2026 shows customers looking at goods at a Japanese second-hand goods warehouse store in Nonthaburi.
Stuffed toys and surfboards: Japan used goods market booms overseas
WORLD
2 hours ago
A view of the Merlion against the Singapore financial district in Singapore, January 27, 2023. REUTERS/Caroline Chia
Economists cut Singapore 2026 growth forecast, expect policy hold in July, c.bank survey shows
WORLD
3 hours ago
logo
(Video) 2 passengers thrown from taxi and killed in Tsing Sha Highway crash
NEWS
16 hours ago
Firefighter who saved life last week dies with wife in Tsing Sha Highway car accident
NEWS
5 hours ago
Cecilia Cheung wins breach-of-contract lawsuit brought by ex-manager
ENTERTAINMENT
16-06-2026 15:42 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.