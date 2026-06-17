Fujitsu chair resigns over 'woman-related inappropriate conduct'

Fujitsu's chairman has stepped down over "woman-related inappropriate conduct", the Japanese computing systems firm told AFP on Wednesday.

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Hidenori Furuta's departure, effective Tuesday, came after the company became aware of the issue this month, a spokesman said on the customary condition of anonymity.

The spokesman declined to discuss the details of the matter but noted the personnel move was not prompted by any violation of the law.

There are no immediate plans to replace him, the spokesman added.

Furuta assumed the role of Fujitsu's chairman in 2024 after serving as executive vice president and chief technology officer.

Fujitsu -- which has headquarters in Tokyo -- is one of the world's largest IT services providers.

The firm was at the centre of an IT scandal at British Post Office branches after errors in Fujitsu's accounting software incorrectly made it appear that money was missing from accounts.

The Post Office wrongfully prosecuted around 1,000 subpostmasters -- self-employed branch managers -- between 1999 and 2015.

AFP