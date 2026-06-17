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New Asian pop and folk categories announced by music's Grammy Awards

WORLD
39 mins ago
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60th Annual Grammy Awards – Show – New York, U.S., 28/01/2018 – Grammy Awards trophies are displayed backstage during the pre-telecast. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
60th Annual Grammy Awards – Show – New York, U.S., 28/01/2018 – Grammy Awards trophies are displayed backstage during the pre-telecast. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Next year's Grammy Awards will feature five new categories, the Recording Academy announced Tuesday, along with redefined rules that could affect the future of the coveted Best New Artist prize.

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Based on feedback from its members, the 2027 show will honor Best Asian Pop Music Performance, Best R&B Collaboration Performance, Best Traditional Pop Vocal Performance, Best Traditional Folk Album and Best Latin Song.

The academy also redefined how many times an artist can be submitted in the Best New Artist category, allowing four submissions instead of three and opening up the opportunity to budding singers who may have exhausted their limit.

In the past, the category was won by singers Olivia Rodrigo, Chappell Roan and Olivia Dean.

"The changes advanced by our Recording Academy members speak to the breadth of today's music industry and the many genres, crafts and creators shaping it," said Harvey Mason Jr, CEO of the Recording Academy.

"We're excited to see these updates come to life in the year ahead as we celebrate the music people who are driving music forward."

The Grammys will host "music's biggest night" in Los Angeles in February.

AFP

Asian popfolknew categoriesmusicGrammy Awards

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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