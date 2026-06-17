New Asian pop and folk categories announced by music's Grammy Awards

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Harry Styles: from teen heart-throb to music icon
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A week of cello magic at HKAPA — and a chance to win tickets
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Humans can no longer tell AI music from the real thing: survey
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Taylor Swift announces new album called 'The Life of a Showgirl'
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Russian classics or Hollywood magic? Why not both this June
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‘Find Out’ what’s in store: HK Phil unveils bold 2025/26 season
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Classical music at Coachella? LA Philharmonic makes desert debut
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