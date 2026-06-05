'Slow slip' activity off Japan's northeast coast raises fears of major quake

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'AI simply can't replicate it': Japan embraces zine trend
03-06-2026 16:07 HKT
Yen slips to key 160 level as Gulf hostilities boost dollar
03-06-2026 10:45 HKT
Japan considering sales tax cut in April 2027, Mainichi reports
02-06-2026 22:39 HKT
Japan's Nikkei scales record peak on Mideast, AI optimism
29-05-2026 16:05 HKT
Australia-India-Japan-US Quad urged to address 'connectivity choke points'
26-05-2026 14:51 HKT
Japan plans 3 trillion yen extra budget amid concerns over fiscal strains
25-05-2026 17:07 HKT
'Filter of fantasy': Japan trials anime therapy to treat depression
22-05-2026 14:48 HKT
Parents in 'Save Lily' case released on bail, vow to cooperate with probe
04-06-2026 01:56 HKT