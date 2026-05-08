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AI actors not eligible for Golden Globes, say organizers

WORLD
3 hours ago
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The Annual Golden Globe Awards ceremony will be held on Tuesday in Beverly Hills, California, U.S. Photo taken on December 12, 2022. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
The Annual Golden Globe Awards ceremony will be held on Tuesday in Beverly Hills, California, U.S. Photo taken on December 12, 2022. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Performances by AI-generated actors will not be eligible for Golden Globe awards, organizers said Thursday, days after they were also ruled out of Oscars contention.

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The new guidelines will not automatically disqualify performances that have used artificial intelligence to enhance an actor, but require that a live human be the main element.

"Submissions in which a performance is substantially generated or created by artificial intelligence are not eligible" for consideration in the annual film and television prize-giving extravaganza, which kicks off Hollywood's awards season, organizers said.

"The use of AI for technical or cosmetic enhancements (such as de-aging, aging, or visual modifications) may be permissible, provided the underlying performance remains that of the credited individual and AI does not replace or materially alter the performer's work."

The new rules come days after the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences said it was cracking down on the use of AI.

The body that doles out the Oscars said only real human performers -- not their AI avatars -- are eligible for the film world's biggest prizes, and screenplays must have been penned by a person, rather than a chatbot.

The use of artificial intelligence remains one of the most sensitive issues in the entertainment industry and was central to the 2023 strikes that shut down Hollywood, as actors and writers warned that unchecked technology threatened their livelihoods.

The new restrictions come after an AI version of the late Val Kilmer was unveiled to an audience of movie theater owners, a year after the "Top Gun" star's death.

A youthful, digital version of Kilmer appeared in the trailer for archaeological action pic "As Deep as the Grave," telling another character: "Don't fear the dead and don't fear me."

The project was created with the enthusiastic support of the actor's family, who granted access to Kilmer's video archives, which were used to recreate the actor at multiple stages of his life. 

AFP

AI actorsnot eligibleGolden Globesorganizers

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

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