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Dubai Airports scaling up operations as UAE airspace restored, CEO says

WORLD
37 mins ago
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An Emirates airplane at Dubai International Airport, amid the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, March 7, 2026. REUTERS/Stringer/File Photo
An Emirates airplane at Dubai International Airport, amid the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, March 7, 2026. REUTERS/Stringer/File Photo

Dubai Airports' operations and flights are being ramped up now ​that United Arab Emirates airspace is fully ‌clear, with capacity increasing in line with available routing, CEO Paul Griffiths said on Monday.

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UAE's aviation authority said on Saturday ​that air traffic had returned to normal ​after precautionary measures introduced on February 28, at ⁠the start of the Iran war, were lifted.

Despite disruption ​from the conflict, Dubai International and Al Maktoum International ​airports have handled more than six million passengers, over 32,000 aircraft movements, and more than 213,000 metric tons of cargo, with ​travel demand through Dubai remaining strong, Griffiths said ​in a LinkedIn post.

Dubai International Airport (DXB), the world's busiest international ‌travel ⁠hub, handled 18.6 million passengers in the first quarter of 2026, down from 23.4 million a year earlier, the Dubai media office said on Monday.

"Demand for ​travel through Dubai ​remains strong, ⁠and DXB is well positioned to progressively increase capacity and support airlines and ​guests through a period of continued adjustment," ​Griffiths ⁠added.

Before the war broke out and Gulf airspace closures disrupted traffic for nearly two months, DXB was expected to ⁠handle ​close to 100 million passengers ​this year, its operator said on February 11.

(Reuters)

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

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