logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

DOJ releases video of assassination attempt on Trump at White House dinner

WORLD
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo

The U.S. Department of Justice on Thursday released dramatic surveillance footage capturing the moment a gunman rushed a security checkpoint and opened fire on a Secret Service agent at a White House Correspondents' Association dinner attended by then-President Trump and Vice President Pence.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The footage, which is nearly six minutes long, shows the moments leading up to and during the attack at the Washington Hilton hotel. The suspect, identified as 31-year-old Cole Tomas Allen, is seen on camera casing the hotel the day before the event.

On the day of the attack, Allen is shown pacing in a hallway and fitness center before emerging from a doorway into a lobby area leading to the security checkpoint.

Seconds after he disappears from view, a police officer with a K-9 unit approaches the same door, peers down the hall for about 12 seconds, and then leaves.

Immediately after the officer departs, Allen suddenly rushes out, brandishing a firearm.

The video shows him running past the security checkpoint in just four seconds. Prosecutors say the footage shows Allen exchanging fire with a Secret Service agent, though the exact moment he fires is not clearly visible.

Another angle appears to show a Secret Service agent firing three shots in the direction of the gunman. Authorities confirmed that Allen was not hit during the exchange.

The Secret Service agent was struck in their ballistic vest and sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

While ballistics experts are investigating whether the agent was hit by the suspect's bullet or by friendly fire from another officer, prosecutors leading the case stated the evidence points to the suspect.

"The video shows Mr. Allen firing at the Secret Service agent," said Washington, D.C. Federal Prosecutor Jeanine Pirro. "There is no evidence to suggest this shooting involved friendly fire from another law enforcement officer." She added that the footage released by the prosecution is clearer than a version previously released by Trump himself after the incident.

Secret Service Director Sean Curran told Fox News in an interview that the suspect fired at the agent from "close range." "All the evidence I've seen shows the suspect fired a shotgun at our agent at close range," Curran stated. "Even after being shot in the chest, our agent heroically returned fire, discharging five rounds."

The incident concluded when Allen reportedly tripped over a metal detector after the firefight, allowing other officers and agents to subdue and apprehend him on the ground.

Allen has been charged with the attempted assassination of President Trump but has not yet entered a plea. If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of life in prison.

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

Top News
Read More
Photo by ATTA KENARE / AFP A man walks past a banner installed along the roadside in Tehran on April 29, 2026.
Iran activates air defences as Trump faces congressional deadline
WORLD
24 mins ago
Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI / AFP Guards look on during a farewell ceremony for Britain's King and Queen on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, on April 30, 2026.
Five takeaways from King Charles III's US visit
WORLD
1 hour ago
Myanmar's State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi arrives at a school in Kawhmu, Yangon, Myanmar, July 18, 2019. REUTERS/Ann Wang/File Photo
Detained Myanmar ex-leader Suu Kyi to meet legal team this weekend
WORLD
1 hour ago
A statue depicting a person stepping off the plinth while carrying a flag covering their face, by British street artist Banksy, stands in London, Britain, April 30, 2026. REUTERS/Jack Taylor
Banksy installs statue of flag-wielding man in central London
WORLD
2 hours ago
An Iranian flag, amid a ceasefire between U.S. and Iran, in Tehran, Iran, April 27, 2026. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS
US official says Iran war truce 'terminated' hostilities for war powers deadline
WORLD
2 hours ago
Photo by ARUN SANKAR / AFP This photograph taken on April 24, 2026 shows people waiting with empty LPG (liquefied petroleum gas) cylinders for refilling, in a village on the outskirts of Uttar Pradesh's Jewar district.
India's cows offer biogas alternative to Mideast energy crunch
WORLD
2 hours ago
German artist Georg Baselitz attends the opening of his exibition 'The Heroes' (Die Helden) at the Staedel museum in Frankfurt, Germany June 29, 2016. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski/File Photo
Georg Baselitz, the German painter who turned postwar art upside down, dies at 88
WORLD
3 hours ago
Director of the U.S. Secret Service Sean M. Curran speaks at a press conference, at the venue of the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner after a shooting incident, in Washington, D.C., U.S., April 25, 2026. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz
Trump, Secret Service director say agent at dinner not shot by friendly fire
WORLD
3 hours ago
Photo by - / US ATTORNEY FOR THE DISTRICT OF COLOMBIA / AFP This image released as part of the US Government's Memorandum in Support of Pretrial Detention filed on April 29, 2026 shows a photo the defendant Cole Allen took of himself in a mirror at approximately 8:03pm ET while in his hotel room at the Washington Hilton in Washington, DC, on April 25, 2026, according to the memorandum.
Justice Dept releases footage of Trump shooting suspect
WORLD
4 hours ago
People walk past posters of Iran's new Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, displayed along a street in Isfahan, Iran, March 24, 2026. REUTERS/Alaa Al Marjani
Iran threatens painful response if US renews attacks
WORLD
5 hours ago
Stephen Fung sells 63 Pokfulam flat for $7.05m, losing 16% after multiple price cuts
PROPERTY
29-04-2026 03:38 HKT
Mark Six marks 50th anniversary with exhibition and record $228m draw
NEWS
21 hours ago
logo
(Video) Parking dispute sparks brawl between taxi driver and 3 South Asian men in Kwai Chung
NEWS
12 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.