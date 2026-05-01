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WORLD

Banksy installs statue of flag-wielding man in central London

WORLD
1 hour ago
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A statue depicting a person stepping off the plinth while carrying a flag covering their face, by British street artist Banksy, stands in London, Britain, April 30, 2026. REUTERS/Jack Taylor
A statue depicting a person stepping off the plinth while carrying a flag covering their face, by British street artist Banksy, stands in London, Britain, April 30, 2026. REUTERS/Jack Taylor

Banksy confirmed on Thursday he was behind a large statue depicting a man carrying a flag that has blown into his face on a plinth near the Mall in the ceremonial heart of London.

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The sculpture, which bears Banksy's signature on the plinth, was dropped into place from a low-loader overnight, according to a video posted on the elusive street artist's Instagram.

The suited figure, whose sight is obscured by the flag, has one foot poised over the edge of the plinth, indicating he is just about to step off.

It was installed in an area of the British capital that is home to royal palaces and gentlemen's clubs, and it mirrors the style of nearby statues, including King Edward VII on horseback, nurse Florence Nightingale and statesman Sidney Herbert.

Commentators on Banksy's Instagram site speculated the work was about "blind patriotism", and questioned how he had managed to pull off such a stunt in the epicentre of the British establishment.

Banksy, who keeps his identity a closely guarded secret, uses Instagram to confirm murals and sculptures are his work. Reuters revealed details about Banksy's modus operandi and his real identity in a special report last month.

Reuters

Banksystatueflag-wielding mancentral London

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

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