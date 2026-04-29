logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

Trump to put his picture in US passports

WORLD
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
A U.S. passport featuring an image and signature of U.S. President Donald Trump is seen this rendering released by the State Department in Washington, D.C., U.S., April 28, 2026. U.S. State Department/Handout via REUTERS
A U.S. passport featuring an image and signature of U.S. President Donald Trump is seen this rendering released by the State Department in Washington, D.C., U.S., April 28, 2026. U.S. State Department/Handout via REUTERS

An image of Donald Trump will soon appear in some US passports, officials said Tuesday, shattering another norm as the president aggressively puts his personal stamp on government institutions.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

There are few precedents anywhere in the world, let alone in a democracy, of displaying sitting leaders' pictures in passports, and Trump would be the first sitting US president featured in Americans' travel documents.

The State Department said it would offer the limited-edition passport to mark this year's 250th anniversary of the US Declaration of Independence.

The department -- which has historically viewed itself as outside US partisan politics -- posted on social media a sample of the passport, which features a stern-looking Trump superimposed over the Declaration of July 4, 1776.

Trump's signature -- in gold -- lies underneath.

A second limited-edition passport showed a historic painting of the US Founding Fathers.

"As the United States celebrates America's 250th anniversary in July, the State Department is preparing to release a limited number of specially designed US passports to commemorate this historic occasion," State Department spokesman Tommy Pigott said.

Another department official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the Trump-themed passports would only be available at in-person appointments in Washington "for as long as there is availability."

The passports would come at no additional cost, the official said.

It was not immediately clear if passport applicants could refuse the Trump picture, although the majority of Americans seeking passports do so through local post offices, which would not provide the special edition.

- 'Indulging Trump's vanity' -

Lawmakers of the rival Democratic Party criticized Secretary of State Marco Rubio over the passport initiative.

"Secretary Rubio should spend more time convincing his boss to end his war of choice in Iran, and less on wasting American tax dollars indulging Trump's vanity," the House Foreign Affairs Committee's Democrats wrote on X.

Among countries that carry artwork in their passports, nearly all feature either historical imagery or nature.

Even North Korea, which plasters pictures of leader Kim Jong Un across the country and demands reverence, does not feature him in the passport, which instead depicts sacred Mount Paektu.

Current US passports depict multiple scenes from the country's history such as the Moon landing along with historic sites including the Statue of Liberty.

Since returning to office last year, Trump has slapped his name and image on government institutions in an unprecedented way.

Several government buildings in the capital have put up banners of the president, while officials have added his name onto the Kennedy Center for the performing arts and the dismantled US Institute of Peace.

Last month the Treasury Department also said Trump's signature would soon start appearing on the dollar bill, in another first.

Britain and other Commonwealth countries feature on their currency the likeness of King Charles III, who is a head of state without direct involvement in politics.

The king met with Trump on Tuesday during a state visit to Washington.

Only around half of Americans hold valid passports, less than in many other Western nations, and people in states that voted for Trump are less likely to travel internationally, according to surveys. 

AFP

Trumptrump's pictureUSpassports

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

Top News
Read More
U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell holds a press conference following a two-day meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee, at the U.S. Federal Reserve in Washington, D.C., U.S., December 10, 2025. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Jerome Powell: Fed chair who stood up to Trump set to finish tenure on top
WORLD
19 mins ago
Photo by CHRIS DELMAS / AFP This illustration photo taken in Los Angeles shows a phone with a Truth Social post by US President Donald Trump displaying an image of the alleged suspect in a shooting incident at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner on the ground after being apprehended on April 25, 2026.
AI fakes of accused US press gala gunman flood social media
WORLD
28 mins ago
Chinese electric vehicles are parked at the Chancay megaport as Chinese automakers are gaining ground against traditional brands in the South American electric vehicle market, in Chancay, Peru November 13, 2025. REUTERS/Gerardo Marin/File Photo
House Democrats urge Trump to keep US ban on Chinese cars
CHINA
1 hour ago
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks about research into mental health treatments in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C., April 18, 2026. REUTERS/Nathan Howard
None more deserving of FIFA Peace Prize than Trump, says White House
WORLD
2 hours ago
A Chinese flag is displayed next to a "Made in China" sign seen on a printed circuit board with semiconductor chips, in this illustration picture taken February 17, 2023. REUTERS/Florence Lo/Illustration
US orders chip equipment companies to halt some shipments to China's No. 2 chipmaker Hua Hong
INNOVATION
3 hours ago
FBI Director James Comey waits before testifying at a House Intelligence Committee hearing into alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. election, on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., March 20, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts/File Photo
Ex-FBI chief Comey charged with threatening Trump's life in Instagram post
WORLD
4 hours ago
Candidates take the Oath of Allegiance during their U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) naturalization ceremony at the New York Public Library, in New York City, U.S., July 2, 2024. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo
US mandates what it calls 'enhanced' security checks for immigration applicants
WORLD
4 hours ago
A woman walks past a billboard featuring an image of the late Supreme Leader of Iran, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, on a building, amid a ceasefire between U.S. and Iran, in Tehran, Iran, April 27, 2026. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS
Trump, unhappy with latest peace proposal, says Iran 'figuring out its leadership'
WORLD
4 hours ago
Signage, before the taping of ABC's "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" show, at the El Capitan Entertainment Centre in the Hollywood district of Los Angeles, California, U.S. April 28, 2026. REUTERS/Lauren Justice
US FCC reviewing Disney's ABC station licenses after Jimmy Kimmel joke
WORLD
5 hours ago
Photo: Reuters
King Charles promotes US-UK unity in speech to Congress amid Iran tensions
WORLD
9 hours ago
(File photo from Reuters)
Saudi Arabia withdraws potential US$200 million funding from NY Met Opera, citing war economy
WORLD
25-04-2026 18:33 HKT
Stephen Fung sells 63 Pokfulam flat for $7.05m, losing 16% after multiple price cuts
PROPERTY
11 hours ago
Temperatures set to fall to 20°C as cold front brings cooler weather and days of rain
NEWS
28-04-2026 13:07 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.