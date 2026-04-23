Prince Harry arrives in Kyiv in a show of support

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Britain's Prince Harry speaks of struggles of fatherhood on Australia tour
15-04-2026 10:58 HKT
Prince Harry and Meghan arrive in Australia to a muted welcome
14-04-2026 10:27 HKT
UK tabloid should pay Prince Harry, others 'substantial' damages: lawyers
31-03-2026 12:10 HKT
In show of support, Canada, France open consulates in Greenland
06-02-2026 13:14 HKT
Russian drones, missiles pound Ukraine before Zelenskiy-Trump meeting
27-12-2025 11:50 HKT
Kyiv's wartime Christmas showcases city's 'split' reality
23-12-2025 19:41 HKT
Senior Ukraine diplomat in Beijing for talks: Kyiv
18-12-2025 18:05 HKT
EU weighs using Russian assets or borrowing to finance Kyiv
10-11-2025 21:33 HKT
HK braces for 7-degree plunge and heavy rain on Fri as cold front arrives
22-04-2026 13:19 HKT
Rolex and diamond ring stolen from sleeping man in Tsim Sha Tsui park
22-04-2026 12:18 HKT