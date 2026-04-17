Price hikes, outlook cuts - What airlines are doing as fuel costs surge 

A surge in jet fuel prices driven by the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran has upended the global aviation industry, forcing airlines to raise fares and revise their financial outlooks.

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Jet fuel prices have soared from $85 to $90 per barrel to $150 to $200 per barrel in recent weeks, a financial hit for an industry where fuel accounts for up to a quarter of operating expenses.

Below is a list of how airlines are responding, in alphabetical order:

AEGEAN AIRLINES

The Greek airline expects suspended Middle East flights and a spike in fuel prices to have a "notable impact" on its first-quarter results.

AIRASIA X

The Malaysian airline's executives said the company had cut 10% of flights across the group, with a surcharge of about 20% on fuel in general.

AIR FRANCE-KLM

The airline group said it planned to increase long-haul ticket prices to address surging fuel costs, with cabin fares set to rise by 50 euros ($58) per round trip.

The group's Dutch arm KLM said on April 16 it would cancel 160 flights in Europe in the coming month due to rising fuel costs.

AIR INDIA

The Indian carrier said it would revise its fuel surcharge from a flat domestic surcharge to a distance-based grid. It said surcharges on international routes did not compensate for the exponential rise in fuel prices.

AIRLINE OPERATORS OF NIGERIA

The Nigerian industry body warned that Nigerian airlines would suspend all flight operations undefined from April 20 unless fuel prices are reduced, as it accused the country's fuel industry association of artificially raising prices in a letter seen by Reuters.

AIR NEW ZEALAND

The airline said on April 7 it would slash flights through May and June and hike fares, having been one of the first to announce broad increases to ticket prices when the conflict broke out. It also suspended its full-year earnings forecast due to fuel market volatility.

AKASA AIR

India's Akasa Air said it was introducing a fuel surcharge ranging between 199 and 1,300 Indian rupees ($2 to $14) on domestic and international flights.

ALASKA AIR

The U.S. airline said it would increase fees for the first checked bag by $5 and by $10 for the second on its North American flights, as well as for its Hawaiian Airlines unit. It hiked prices for a third checked bag from $50 to $200.

AMERICAN AIRLINES

The U.S. carrier said it would hike checked baggage fees by $10 each for the first and second checked bags and by $150 for the third checked bag on domestic and short-haul international flights. It also trimmed certain benefits for economy passengers.

It had earlier said it expected a $400 million increase in first-quarter expenses due to fuel prices.

ASIANA AIRLINES

The South Korean airline will slash 22 flights between April and July due to the fuel cost increase, Newsis reported.

CATHAY PACIFIC

The Hong Kong airline said it would cut some flight from mid-May until the end of June, cancelling about 2% of its scheduled passenger flights, while its budget airline HK Express was cutting around 6% of flights.

The carrier previously said it would hike its fuel surcharge by 34% across routes from April 1 and review them every two weeks.

CEBU AIR

The Philippines-based airline said the sharp rise in fuel prices was a key concern and it would continue to review its pricing and network strategies to mitigate the impact.

CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES

The airline said it would raise fuel surcharges for domestic flights from April 5, with flights of 800km and below hit with a 60 yuan ($9) surcharge and a 120 yuan surcharge for flights over 800km.

DELTA AIR LINES

Delta said it would cut capacity by around 3.5 percentage points from its original plan and raise fees for checked bags in an attempt to offset soaring jet fuel costs, with an increase of $10 on first and second checked bags and a $50 increase on the third.

The U.S. airline pulled all planned capacity growth for the current quarter and forecast profit below Wall Street expectations. Delta CEO said it would hold off on updating the full-year outlook given uncertainty over how long the fuel price spike would last.

EASYJET

EasyJet warned of a bigger half-year pre-tax loss of between 540 million and 560 million pounds ($731 million and $758 million), including 25 million pounds in extra fuel costs in March.

CEO Kenton Jarvis previously said European consumers should expect higher ticket prices towards the end of summer, when existing fuel hedges come to an end.

FRONTIER AIRLINES

The U.S. airline is reviewing its full-year forecast as fuel prices have increased significantly since it issued the outlook.

GREATER BAY AIRLINES

The Hong Kong-based company said it would raise fuel surcharges on most routes from April 1, while keeping them unchanged on mainland China and Japan routes.

Its surcharge for flights between Hong Kong and the Philippines will more than double, the carrier said.

HONG KONG AIRLINES

The airline said it would raise fuel surcharges by up to 35% from March 12, with the sharpest increase on flights between Hong Kong and the Maldives, Bangladesh and Nepal, where charges would rise to HK$384 ($49) from HK$284.

IAG

British Airways-owner IAG said in March it did not plan to increase ticket prices immediately, as it had hedged much of its fuel for the short- to medium-term.

INDIGO

India's biggest airline said it would introduce fuel charges on domestic and international flights from March 14, including a charge of 900 rupees for flights to the Middle East and a charge of 2,300 rupees for flights to Europe.

The company is also lobbying the Indian government to cut fuel taxes, sources told Reuters.

JETBLUE AIRWAYS

The U.S.-based low-cost carrier said it was increasing fees for optional services such as checked baggage as it experiences "rising operating costs". Baggage prices will rise by either $4 or $9, it said.

KOREAN AIR

The South Korean carrier will enter emergency management mode from April, as rising oil prices weigh on costs, a source with knowledge of the matter told Reuters. The airline plans to implement phased response measures based on oil price levels, and step up company-wide cost efficiency to offset surging fuel costs.

LUFTHANSA

The airline group said it would ground 27 planes servicing its short-haul CityLine subsidiary earlier than planned, citing jet fuel prices and costs from industrial action. Lufthansa will also withdraw four older Airbus A340-600 long-haul aircraft at the end of the summer and reduce short and medium-haul offerings by five aircraft in winter 2026/2027.

PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL AIRLINES

The carrier said it would raise domestic flight fares by $20 and international fares by up to $100, citing higher fuel surcharges.

QANTAS AIRWAYS

Australia's Qantas said it had delayed a planned A$150 million ($106 million) buyback and was raising its estimated fuel bill for the second half of 2026 to A$3.1 billion-A$3.3 billion, from a previous A$2.5 billion forecast.

SAS

The Scandinavian airline said it would cancel 1,000 flights in April because of high oil and jet fuel prices, after cancelling a "couple hundred" flights in March.

SAS, which had already increased flight prices, said that even if it tried to absorb the rising fuel costs, the price surge would still be a blow to the aviation industry.

SPRING AIRLINES

The budget Chinese airline said it would raise fuel surcharges on domestic flights from April 5, with details to be announced later.

SOUTHWEST AIRLINES

The American carrier said it would hike checked baggage fees by $10 for the first and second bags, raising costs to $45 for the first bag and $55 for the second.

TAP

The Portuguese airline said its price hikes would partially mitigate the impact of fuel price changes on its revenue.

THAI AIRWAYS

The Thailand-based carrier said it would raise fares by 10% to 15% to address rising fuel costs.

TURKISH AIRLINES, LUFTHANSA

SunExpress, a joint venture between Turkish Airlines and Lufthansa, said it would impose a temporary fuel surcharge of 10 euros per passenger from May 1 on routes between Turkey and Europe. The surcharge will apply to bookings made on or after April 1 for departures on or after May 1.

Turkish Airlines said on April 10 it had decided not to distribute any dividend from its 2025 net profit, opting to retain earnings to preserve cash.

T'WAY AIR

The South Korean low-cost carrier said it planned to furlough some of its cabin crew without pay in May and June as part of measures to address the impact of the war.

UNITED AIRLINES

The U.S. airline is cutting unprofitable flights over the next two quarters as it prepares for oil prices to remain above $100 until the end of 2027, CEO Scott Kirby said.

United has been able to raise fares without materially hurting bookings in response to the rapid increase in oil and jet fuel prices, Chief Commercial Officer Andrew Nocella said.

It is also increasing first and second checked bag fees by $10 for customers travelling in the U.S., Mexico and Canada and Latin America, it said in an e-mailed statement to Reuters.

VIETJET

The Vietnamese budget airline said it had adjusted flight frequency on selected routes due to potential fuel shortages.

VIETNAM AIRLINES

The carrier plans to cancel 23 flights per week across domestic routes from April, Vietnam's aviation authority said, after the airline requested government assistance to remove an environmental tax on jet fuel.

VIRGIN ATLANTIC

The airline is adding fuel surcharges to fares but will still struggle to return to profitability this year, its CEO Corneel Koster told the Financial Times.

VIRGIN AUSTRALIA

Virgin Australia said it expected an increase in jet fuel cost of around A$30 million-A$40 million for the second half of this fiscal year, and a 1% reduction in capacity in the fourth quarter.

The airline previously said it was adjusting fares to reflect rising cost pressures.

WESTJET

The Canadian airline will add a C$60 ($43) fuel surcharge to some bookings and combine flights as costs soar, the Canadian Press reported.

Reuters