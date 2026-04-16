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Stepfather admits killing and disposing of 11-year-old stepson in Kyoto

WORLD
53 mins ago
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A 37-year-old man in Kyoto has been arrested after admitting to disposing of the remains of his 11-year-old stepson, in a case now being treated as a suspected homicide.

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Police said the boy disappeared on March 23, the day of his school graduation ceremony, after the suspect claimed he had driven him to school that morning. The child was never seen again.

A large-scale search involving about 1,500 officers was launched after the disappearance was reported. Investigators later found the boy’s school bag and shoes in separate locations.

On April 13, police discovered a body in a mountainous area of Kyoto Prefecture. DNA tests later confirmed it was the missing boy.

During questioning on April 15, the stepfather admitted to killing his stepson and abandoning the remains there. Police also said he is believed to have repeatedly moved the remains between March 23 and April 13 before ultimately leaving them in the mountains.

Authorities said the boy was confirmed alive on the morning of his disappearance, with investigators estimating the time of death to be in late March. The exact cause of death remains under investigation.

Local residents told media they observed unusual calmness from the boy’s parents after the disappearance was reported, describing their behaviour as inconsistent with a typical search effort.

Police have established a special investigation team as inquiries continue into the circumstances surrounding the boy’s death.

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