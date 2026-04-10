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WORLD

Myanmar president says many challenges ahead, seeks to normalise ASEAN tiesA

WORLD
1 hour ago
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Myanmar's junta chief Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, who ousted the elected government in a coup on February 1, presides an army parade on Armed Forces Day in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, March 27, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer/File Photo
Myanmar's junta chief Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, who ousted the elected government in a coup on February 1, presides an army parade on Armed Forces Day in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, March 27, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer/File Photo

Myanmar's President Min Aung Hlaing said on Friday his new government has many challenges to overcome and would seek to enhance international relations and normalise ties with the Southeast Asian bloc ASEAN.

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In his inauguration address to parliament, the former junta chief said peace and democracy was his priority, and his government would spur foreign investment, develop agriculture and form effective, long-term strategic plans.

Min Aung Hlaing was elected president by parliament a week ago, formalising his grip on political power in war-torn Myanmar five years after he led a coup that sent the nation spiraling into chaos.

His carefully choreographed journey from top general to civilian president follows a recent election won in a landslide by an army-backed partybut derided by critics and Western governments as a sham designed to perpetuate military rule behind a veneer of democracy.

The coup and ensuing crackdown by a military under Min Aung Hlaing's command led to an intervention by the 11-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations, which later barred the junta leadership from attending its summits.

"Myanmar is now well on its way toward democracy but the new government has a lot of challenges to overcome," Min Aung Hlaing said in the speech in the capital Naypyitaw, which lasted less than 20 minutes and was attended by more than 50 foreign guests.

"The new government will implement a roadmap based on democracy and federalism ... our priorities are democracy and peace."

"We we will enhance international relations and strive to restore normal relations with ASEAN," he later said. 

Reuters

Myanmarpresidentchallenges aheadASEANties

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