logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

'Screams of delight': Artemis crew flying home to thrilled NASA scientists

WORLD
3 hours ago
logo
logo
logo
Photo by HANDOUT / NASA / AFP This handout picture released on April 7, 2026, by NASA shows Artemis II crew members Mission Specialist Christina Koch (top L), Mission Specialist Jeremy Hansen (bottom L), Commander Reid Wiseman (bottom R), and Pilot Victor Glover (top R) using eclipse viewers to protect their eyes at key moments during the solar eclipse they experienced during their lunar flyby, on April 6, 2026.
Photo by HANDOUT / NASA / AFP This handout picture released on April 7, 2026, by NASA shows Artemis II crew members Mission Specialist Christina Koch (top L), Mission Specialist Jeremy Hansen (bottom L), Commander Reid Wiseman (bottom R), and Pilot Victor Glover (top R) using eclipse viewers to protect their eyes at key moments during the solar eclipse they experienced during their lunar flyby, on April 6, 2026.
Photo by HANDOUT / NASA / AFP This handout picture released on April 6, 2026, by NASA shows Artemis II crewmember sleeping bags illuminated inside the Orion spacecraft on April 4, 2026.
Photo by HANDOUT / NASA / AFP This handout picture released on April 7, 2026, by NASA shows a view of the Milky Way galaxy, as seen from the Orion spacecraft on April 7, 2026.
Photo by HANDOUT / NASA / AFP This handout picture released on April 7, 2026, by NASA shows crescent Earth setting along the Moon's limb, as seen from the Orion spacecraft on April 6, 2026.
Photo by HANDOUT / NASA / AFP This handout picture released on April 7, 2026, by NASA shows the lunar surface in the foreground while a distant Earth sets in the background at 6:41 PM EDT (20:41 GMT), as seen from the Orion spacecraft on April 6, 2026.
Photo by HANDOUT / NASA / AFP This handout picture released by NASA on April 7, 2026, shows the Orion spacecraft (L) and the Moon backlit by the Sun during a solar eclipse on April 6, 2026.

The Artemis II astronauts were jetting towards Earth and sharing their lunar flyby souvenirs Tuesday, delighting colleagues both at home and in space with captivating tales of their historic journey.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Of note was their stunning shot of an Earthset, the moment when Earth drops below the rugged lunar horizon.

The image was a deliberate nod to the iconic Earthrise image taken during the Apollo 8 mission in 1968, a shot that helped capture the public's imagination as humans traveled around the Moon for the first time.

The modern version released by NASA and the White House pairs the delicate, watery planet Earth with the harsh curve of the Moon, separated by black space.

The astronauts were busy Tuesday afternoon debriefing lunar scientists in Houston's mission control about what they had witnessed during their nearly seven-hour observation period of the Moon.

"Our whole lunar science team and the broader science community have been pouring out positive feedback and gratitude, so know that what you did yesterday really made a difference scientifically," Kelsey Young, the lunar science lead for the Artemis II mission, told the crew.

Speaking to a briefing later on, Young said "spirits are very high."

"We did what we set out to do."

The crew of four -- US astronauts Reid Wiseman, Christina Koch, and Victor Glover along with Canadian Jeremy Hansen -- looped around Earth's natural satellite as part of a broader program paving the way for a Moon landing as soon as 2028.

After completing their lunar flyby -- in which they also broke the record for distance from Earth -- they were bound for home, with splashdown due in the Pacific off the California coast late Friday.

In the meantime they took a call from colleagues in space -- chatting with crewmembers aboard the International Space Station.

"It's fun to be up in space with you at the same time!" said Hansen.

Tonight they'll have another chance to speak with their families, NASA said.

- 'Screams of delight' -

The crew have reported in vivid detail features of the lunar surface and later witnessed a solar eclipse, when the Moon passed in front of the Sun.

They also described flashes of light -- meteor strikes -- on the Moon's surface.

"Humans probably have not evolved to see what we're seeing," said Victor Glover. "It is truly hard to describe. It is amazing."

Young reported that there were "audible screams of delight" in NASA's Science Evaluation Room as the astronauts evoked their observations.

Late Monday, the crew got a congratulatory call from NASA administrator Jared Isaacman and US President Donald Trump, who at 79 is old enough to remember the Apollo program.

He was, in a word, impressed.

"You've really inspired the entire world," Trump said, calling them "modern-day pioneers" who have "a lot of courage."

He probed the astronauts about their favorite moments and asked what it was like to lose connection with Earth for some 40 minutes during an expected communications blackout.

The call even had a little signal glitch of its own, with Trump waiting expectantly as the astronauts appeared not to hear him for a full minute.

"Might have gotten cut off," Trump said afterwards. "It is a long distance."

- Historic trip -

The Artemis II team broke the distance record set by the 1970 Apollo 13 mission, which they surpassed by more than 4,000 miles (more than 6,000 kilometers) when they reached the journey's furthest distance from Earth 252,756 miles (406,771 kilometers).

Glover was the first person of color to fly around the Moon, Koch was the first woman, and Canadian Hansen the first non-American.

The Orion capsule carrying the astronauts is now traveling back to Earth in a so-called free-return trajectory ahead of its ocean splashdown.

Administrator Isaacman said the ship that will recover the astronauts has left port en route to the meeting point. 

AFP

Screams of delightArtemiscrewflying homeNASAscientists

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
Photo by HANDOUT / NASA / AFP This screengrab from a NASA livestream shows Artemis II crew members Jeremy Hansen, Christina Koch, Reid Wiseman and Victor Glover speaking with US President Donald Trump via a call aboard the Orion spacecraft on April 6, 2026.
'Morale boost': NASA carries out Moon mission during tough year for science
WORLD
21 hours ago
Artemis II mission specialist and CSA astronaut Jeremy Hansen enjoys a shave inside the Orion spacecraft. Reuters
Artemis II moon crew breaks Cold War-era spaceflight distance record
WORLD
07-04-2026 04:40 HKT
This screengrab taken from a NASA livestream shows the Orion spacecraft with one of its four solar array panels, with the Moon in the distance, on April 5, 2026. (AFP)
Artemis mission approaches lunar loop for first flyby since 1972
WORLD
06-04-2026 13:01 HKT
Photo by NASA / NASA / AFP This screengrab from a NASA live broadcast video footage shows NASA astronaut and Artemis II Commander Reid Wiseman (C), NASA astronaut and Artemis II Mission Specialist Christina Koch (R) and NASA astronaut and Artemis II pilot Victor Glover working inside the Orion spacecraft as they pass the halfway point between Earth and the Moon on the way to their planned lunar flyby in the Orion spacecraft, on April 3, 2026.
Artemis mission shares office space -- and physics -- with Apollo
WORLD
04-04-2026 19:50 HKT
NASA's Artemis II mission to fly by the moon, comprising of the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket with the Orion crew capsule, lifts off from the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, U.S. April 1, 2026. REUTERS/Steve Nesius
Artemis capsule boost puts astronauts moon-bound for record-breaking journey
WORLD
03-04-2026 11:38 HKT
NASA's Artemis II mission to fly by the moon, comprising of the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket with the Orion crew capsule, lifts off from the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, U.S., April 1, 2026. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
NASA launches four astronauts on world's first crewed lunar mission in half a century
WORLD
02-04-2026 11:59 HKT
Photo by LUIS ROBAYO / AFP A projection depicting the lift-off of the Artemis II crewed lunar mission is displayed on the Obelisk in Buenos Aires on April 1, 2026.
Europe to negotiate with NASA on lunar missions: ESA
WORLD
02-04-2026 11:11 HKT
Photo by CHARLOTTE CAUSIT / AFP The Vehicle Assembly Building is seen in the distance as Canadian astronaut Joshua Kutryk poses for a portrait at NASA's Kennedy Space Center, Florida on March 30, 2026.
NASA begins countdown to April 1 Moon launch
WORLD
31-03-2026 10:03 HKT
Photo: Reuters
NASA set for first crewed moon return in over half a century
WORLD
31-03-2026 04:35 HKT
NASA astronauts Reid Wiseman and Victor Glover greet each other next to NASA astronaut Christina Koch and CSA (Canadian Space Agency) astronaut Jeremy Hansen, at Kennedy Space Centre, ahead of the Artemis II launch in Cape Canaveral, Florida, U.S., March 27, 2026. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
NASA's Artemis astronauts enter final preparations for Moon mission
WORLD
28-03-2026 11:28 HKT
Iran's supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei in 'severe' condition, unable to govern, report says
WORLD
13 hours ago
Long queues at border checkpoints as Easter holiday travellers return to HK
NEWS
07-04-2026 02:45 HKT
(File photo)
Cathay flight from LA to HK makes emergency landing in Japan, no injuries reported
NEWS
22 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.