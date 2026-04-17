logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

France finance minister says Hormuz must open, G7 ready to mitigate war fallout

WORLD
3 hours ago
logo
logo
logo
France's Economy and Finance Minister Roland Lescure (L) and Governor of the Bank of France François Villeroy de Galhau speak to reporters during the 2026 IMF and World Bank Group Spring Meetings in Washington, DC, on April 16, 2026. (Photo by Kent NISHIMURA / AFP)
France's Economy and Finance Minister Roland Lescure (L) and Governor of the Bank of France François Villeroy de Galhau speak to reporters during the 2026 IMF and World Bank Group Spring Meetings in Washington, DC, on April 16, 2026. (Photo by Kent NISHIMURA / AFP)

French Finance Minister Roland Lescure told reporters Thursday that the Strait of Hormuz needs to reopen "but not at any price," adding that G7 leaders stand ready to mitigate the war's economic fallout.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Finance ministers and central bank governors from the Group of Seven advanced economies added in a statement released Thursday that "it is urgent to limit" the global economic cost of an enduring conflict in the Middle East.

"G7 members reaffirmed the pressing need to move toward a lasting peace," the statement said, following the grouping's Wednesday gathering in Washington.

The war erupted after US-Israeli strikes targeting Iran on February 28, prompting Tehran to virtually block the Strait of Hormuz in retaliation.

Energy prices have soared since, with the strait being a key waterway for oil and gas transit.

The conflict, alongside support for Ukraine and cooperation on critical minerals, were key topics discussed by the G7 finance leaders at their first in-person meeting this year.

"We need to make sure that we understand where the balance of risks is tilting in the next few weeks," Lescure said Thursday.

"We are meeting again in a month's time in Paris and we want to make sure that we monitor the situation, we evaluate the impact," he added.

"If we need to act, as we did with releasing inventories a few weeks back, we will."

- 'Not going to pay' -

Lescure spoke on the sidelines of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank spring meetings, which bring together finance ministers, central bankers and other leaders in the US capital this week.

Last month, the International Energy Agency, which includes G7 nations, released a record amount of oil from their strategic reserves to ease market turbulence.

Lescure said "the general feeling was gravity" among the G7 when it came to the war.

But he added of the Strait of Hormuz blockage: "We need this to open, but not at any price."

His comments come as French President Emmanuel Macron is hosting talks on Friday with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on navigation through the Strait of Hormuz once there is a ceasefire.

"I don't want to pay $1 to go through the Strait of Hormuz," Lescure added. "We're not going to pay to go through the strait."

"We value the fact that negotiation seems to be going on, and I hope they produce a result," he said.

- 'Collateral damage' -

The G7 also vowed to support Ukraine ahead of next winter, following Russian attacks on its energy infrastructure.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine, launched in 2022, has become the deadliest conflict in Europe since World War II.

"Russia mustn't be getting benefits from what's happening in Iran," Lescure said, adding that Ukraine should not be "collateral damage" either.

The United States in March temporarily allowed the sale of Russian oil that was at sea, a move to soften global supply shocks from its war on Iran.

But Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Wednesday that Washington will not extend the waiver, which has expired.

Bank of France governor Francois Villeroy de Galhau added Thursday that central banks will act "without hesitation" to deal with the war's economic impact, but stressed that officials are not in a rush.

Besides France, which holds the rotating G7 presidency, the grouping comprises Britain, Canada, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States. 

AFP

Francefinance ministerHormuzmust openG7warfallout

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
A map showing the Strait of Hormuz is seen in this illustration taken March 23, 2026. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
Countries to discuss Hormuz mission for when conflict ends
WORLD
2 hours ago
Palestinian amputee Hazem Foura, who lost one leg, walks using crutches in a street in Gaza City, April 3, 2026. REUTERS/Dawoud Abu Alkas
Gaza's war amputees short of prostheses under Israeli restrictions
WORLD
21 hours ago
Solar panels are seen on the roofs of residential houses in Qingnan village of Lianyungang, Jiangsu province January 8, 2014. REUTERS
China solar makers say war-induced renewables demand won't fix overcapacity
FINANCE
16-04-2026 11:05 HKT
A couple walk with Hermes shopping bags as they leave an Hermes store in Paris March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer/Files
Birkin bag maker Hermes hit as war deters shoppers from Dubai to Paris
WORLD
15-04-2026 19:33 HKT
A vessel at the Strait of Hormuz, off the coast of Oman’s Musandam province, April 12, 2026. REUTERS
Oil tankers transiting Strait of Hormuz since start of Iran war
WORLD
15-04-2026 16:26 HKT
Signage is seen outside a World Duty Free store, part of the Avolta Group inside terminal 2 at Manchester Airport in Manchester, Britain, October 15, 2024. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Luxury brands book sales drop as Mideast war takes toll on airport shopping
WORLD
15-04-2026 14:06 HKT
Photo by HANDOUT / RUSSIAN FOREIGN MINISTRY / AFP This handout picture posted on the Telegram account of the Russian Foreign Ministry on April 15, 2026 shows Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (L) shaking hands with China's President Xi Jinping in Beijing.
Xi meets Russian FM as leaders flock to China over Middle East war
CHINA
15-04-2026 11:57 HKT
Produced peelable paper tubes for a solid perfume made from mineral paper at cosmetic packaging factory Yonwoo in Incheon, South Korea, April 7, 2026. REUTERS/Kim Soo-hyeon
Iran war promises green edge for Asia as plastic packaging runs short
WORLD
15-04-2026 09:52 HKT
FILE PHOTO: Luojiashan tanker sits anchored in Muscat, as Iran vows to close the Strait of Hormuz, amid the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, in Muscat, Oman, March 7, 2026. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/File Photo
Oil tankers transiting Strait of Hormuz since start of Iran war
WORLD
14-04-2026 20:25 HKT
Visitors look at a display of semiconductor devices at the SuperSiC booth during SEMICON China, a trade fair for semiconductor technology, in Shanghai, China, March 25, 2026. REUTERS/Go Nakamura/File Photo
China's export engine stutters as Iran war wipes out AI-driven gains
CHINA
14-04-2026 12:45 HKT
Zhou Yalin and Wang Chuanfu in 2018
Chinese auto giant BYD's female CFO earns more than its founder last year
FINANCE
15-04-2026 19:12 HKT
220 beneficiaries take over 240 trips monthly under HK's $2 scheme, one rides 600 times
NEWS
16-04-2026 03:00 HKT
Taxi causes 3-vehicle crash at airport, seven-seater nearly flips off bridge
NEWS
7 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.