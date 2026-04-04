Iran executes two linked to opposition group, media say

Iran on Saturday executed two men it said were convicted of links to an opposition group, the People's Mojahedin Organisation of Iran, and of carrying out armed attacks, domestic media reported.

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The executions were the latest in recent days of individuals with PMOI links.

The PMOI confirmed Saturday's executions, saying in a statement that Iran was "trying to hide its weakness by executing political prisoners, especially PMOI members and supporters."

Four PMOI members were executed earlier this week, it said.

The group said the two men executed on Saturday were arrested in January 2024 and had their death sentences upheld in December 2025.

Reuters