How many people have been killed in the Iran war?

Thousands of people have been killed across the Middle East in the Iran war, which began when the U.S. and Israel struck Iran on February 28. Those strikes triggered Iranian attacks on Israel, U.S. bases and the Gulf states, while opening a new front in Lebanon.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Here are the latest death tolls reported. Reuters has not independently verified them.

IRAN

U.S.-based rights group HRANA said 3,531 people have been killed since the war erupted. It said 1,607 of those were civilians, including at least 244 children.

The group says its data comes from field reports, local contacts, medical and emergency sources, civil society networks, open-source materials and official statements.

The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies said that at least 1,900 people have been killed and 20,000 injured in Iran in the U.S.-Israeli strikes so far.

It was not clear if those figures included at least 104 people who the Iranian military said were killed in a U.S. attack on an Iranian warship off Sri Lanka on March 4.

LEBANON

Lebanese authorities say 1,368 people have been killed in Israeli strikes since March 2, including at least 124 children.

More than 400 fighters from Hezbollah have been killed since the Lebanese armed group launched attacks in a new war with Israel on March 2, two sources familiar with the group's count told Reuters. It is unclear if the death toll reported by the authorities includes the fighters.

At least nine Lebanese soldiers have been killed since March 2 in Israeli strikes on Lebanon, with most of the casualties in southern Lebanon, according to the Lebanese army.

Meanwhile, three United Nations peacekeepers from Indonesia were killed in two separate incidents in southern Lebanon, one from a roadside explosion, the other involving a projectile.

IRAQ

At least 108 people have been killed since the start of the crisis, according to Iraqi health authorities. Those include civilians, members of the Iran-affiliated Shi'ite Popular Mobilisation Forces, U.S.-allied Kurdish Peshmerga fighters, police and army.

One foreign crew member was killed in an attack on tankers near an Iraqi port, according to port security officials.

ISRAEL

Missiles launched from Iran and Lebanon have killed 19 people in Israel, according to Israel's ambulance service. The Israeli military said 10 of its soldiers were also killed in southern Lebanon.

Separately, Israeli forces misfired and killed an Israeli farmer near the border with Lebanon on March 22.

UNITED STATES

Thirteen service members have been killed. Six were confirmed dead after a U.S. military refuelling aircraft crashed over Iraq, the U.S. military said, while seven others have been killed in action during operations against Iran.

Twelve U.S. troops were wounded, two of them seriously, in an Iranian military strike on Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia, a U.S. official told Reuters on Friday.

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Twelve people have been killed in Iranian attacks, including two army soldiers, according to the UAE authorities. The latest fatality occurred when debris from an intercepted attack fell on Abu Dhabi's Habshan gas facilities.

QATAR

Seven people were killed on March 22 in a deadly helicopter crash in Qatar's territorial waters after a technical malfunction during "routine duty," according to Qatar's defence ministry. No further details were provided.

Four of those killed were Qatari armed forces personnel, one was a Turkish serviceman from the Qatar-Turkey joint forces and two were technicians working for Turkish defence manufacturer Aselsan.

KUWAIT

Authorities have reported seven deaths, including three people killed in Iranian attacks, two interior ministry officers and two army soldiers.

WEST BANK

Four Palestinian women were killed in an Iranian missile attack in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

SYRIA

Four people were killed when an Iranian missile struck a building in the southern city of Sweida on February 28, state news agency SANA said.

BAHRAIN

Two people were killed in two separate Iranian attacks, with the most recent hitting a residential building in the capital Manama, according to the interior ministry.

The UAE's defence ministry said on March 24 that one of its civilian contractors was killed in an Iranian attack on Bahrain.

It identified the contractor as a Moroccan national.

OMAN

Two people were reported killed on March 13 in a drone strike on an industrial zone in Sohar province, marking the first fatalities inside the country, which had been hosting mediation talks between the U.S. and Iran. One person died earlier when a projectile hit a tanker off the coast of Muscat, the vessel's manager said.

SAUDI ARABIA

Two people were killed when a projectile fell on a residential location in Al-Kharj city, southeast of the capital Riyadh.

FRANCE

One French soldier was killed and six others were wounded after a drone attack in northern Iraq, where they were providing counter-terrorism training.

Reuters