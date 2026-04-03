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WORLD

Braving high fuel costs, Filipinos flock to crucifixion spectacle

WORLD
03-04-2026 17:08 HKT
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Filipino Catholic Ruben Enaje is nailed to the cross during his reenaction of the crucifixion of Jesus Christ on Good Friday, in San Fernando, Pampanga, Philippines, March 29. REUTERS/Lisa Marie David
Filipino Catholic Ruben Enaje is nailed to the cross during his reenaction of the crucifixion of Jesus Christ on Good Friday, in San Fernando, Pampanga, Philippines, March 29. REUTERS/Lisa Marie David

Hundreds of Filipinos and tourists flocked to a sun-bleached field north of Manila on Good Friday to witness one of the country's most blood-soaked displays of religious fervour, undeterred by rising fuel prices driven by the Middle East war.

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Scores of bare-chested flagellants with covered faces walked barefoot through the dusty streets of Pampanga province's San Fernando as they flogged their backs with bamboo whips in scorching heat.

AFP journalists saw devotees deliberately puncturing their skin with glass shards attached to a small wooden paddle to ensure their bleeding during the ritual, a way to atone for sins and seek miracles from God.

"I'm doing this to pray for the healing of my seven-month-old baby, who is suffering from pneumonia," John David, clutching a whip in one hand, told AFP at the beginning of the procession.

"My grandfather started this, then my father, and now it's my turn," the 49-year-old said. "I have been witnessing miracles of healing through the years because of this act of faith."

The Catholic-majority country's annual spectacle re-enacting the last moments of Jesus Christ typically draws up to 12,000 local and foreign tourists.

Many in the crowd had driven for hours to witness the play's climax, in which devotees allow three-inch nails to be driven into their palms before they are hoisted upright on crosses.

Ricky Margate, 57, told AFP he had driven a motorcycle to the site this year instead of his car because it consumes less fuel.

"I think that the high fuel prices that I have to pay to be here are just part of my sacrifices this Holy Week," Margate told AFP.

Fuel prices have hit historic highs in the country since the United States and Israel launched their attack on Iran over a month ago, prompting President Ferdinand Marcos last week to declare a "national energy emergency".

Businesswoman Gina Villanueva said she had driven 70 kilometres (43 miles) from Manila to "experience seeing this devotion firsthand".

"(I'm praying) for good health and also for the fuel prices to go down, because many are already suffering," Villanueva, 42, said while wiping sweat from her brow.

Snack vendor Mhekyle Salazar, 22, said she was relieved that pilgrims were showing up despite higher transportation costs.

"I guess fuel prices are no match for the strength of our faith and tradition," she told AFP.

AFP

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