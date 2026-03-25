South Korea to invest in cutting-edge aircraft technologies for defence, president says

Read More
South Korean shares tumble, won hits 17-year low on Mideast conflict
23-03-2026 15:22 HKT
Some 50 hurt in fire at car parts factory in South Korea, Yonhap says
20-03-2026 19:15 HKT
China's Xiaomi to invest $8.7 bn in AI over three years
20-03-2026 14:40 HKT
Netflix sees more prospects for live events in South Korea after BTS
20-03-2026 09:32 HKT
Suspected bullet from South Korea army range hits child
18-03-2026 18:53 HKT
Samsung's unionised workers in South Korea approve strike plan
18-03-2026 18:46 HKT
Man arrested after two women allegedly molested on Tuen Ma Line MTR train
24-03-2026 16:53 HKT
Airlines cancel more flights as Middle East conflict escalates
24-03-2026 19:57 HKT