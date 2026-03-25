South Korea to invest in cutting-edge aircraft technologies for defence, president says

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung said on Wednesday his country will invest in cutting-edge aircraft technologies for national defence, at an event celebrating the first delivery of homegrown fighter jet KF-21.

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South Korea will swiftly begin developing engines, components and raw materials for its high-tech aircraft industry, Lee said.

The jet will be delivered to South Korea's Air Force and deployed for operations in September, the presidential office said in a statement.

Earlier this month, state-run Korea Aerospace Industries said it was in talks with Indonesia on potential fighter jet sales, but so far no decisions have been made.

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto is scheduled to make a state visit to South Korea from March 31 to April 2.

President Lee told Prabowo in November that he hoped the two countries would continue to cooperate on military security, including the development of fighter jets.

Reuters