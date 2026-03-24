Singapore PM Lawrence Wong embarks on China visit, focusing on Boao Forum and Hong Kong partnership

The Republic of Singapore's Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Lawrence Wong Shyun Tsai, will begin a visit to Hainan and Hong Kong starting Wednesday, marking his second trip to China in nine months and his first official visit to Hong Kong since taking office.

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The Prime Minister's Office of Singapore announced that the visit will commence in Hainan, where Wong is scheduled to attend the opening ceremony of the Boao Forum for Asia and deliver a keynote address.

His agenda also includes attending a welcome dinner hosted by the Hainan provincial government and the forum's secretariat for attending leaders.

During his time in Hainan, he is set to hold bilateral meetings with Zhao Leji, the Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, and Feng Fei, the Party Secretary of Hainan Province.

Following his engagements in Hainan, Wong will travel to Hong Kong.

While in the city, he will meet with Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu for a lunch meeting and will also hold discussions with various prominent leaders from Hong Kong's political and business communities.

A key part of his itinerary includes a visit to the key development areas within the Northern Metropolis.

This tour is intended to provide him with a better understanding of Hong Kong's economic and development trajectory and to explore new opportunities for cooperation between Singapore and Hong Kong.

Additionally, Wong will attend a reception to connect with Singaporeans currently living and working in the city.

(Updated 9.03pm)