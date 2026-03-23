Israel launches new strikes on Tehran as Iran takes aim at Gulf sites

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Japan FM says Iran released one of two detained Japanese nationals
22-03-2026 12:29 HKT
Trump threatens Iran with power plant strikes over Hormuz oil blockade
22-03-2026 12:12 HKT
Iran war's energy impact forces world to pay up, cut consumption
21-03-2026 20:09 HKT
How Iran's IRGC rebooted Lebanon's Hezbollah to be ready for war
21-03-2026 17:03 HKT
Israel, Iran trade attacks as US sends Marines to Middle East
21-03-2026 16:20 HKT
China's heavy reliance on Iranian oil imports
21-03-2026 14:20 HKT
Iran ready to let Japanese vessels transit Hormuz, Kyodo reports
21-03-2026 13:49 HKT
US allows 30-day sale of Iran oil at sea in bid to tame prices
21-03-2026 11:25 HKT
Trump says considering 'winding down' Iran war, US eases oil sanctions
21-03-2026 11:07 HKT