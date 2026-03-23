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WORLD

Israel launches new strikes on Tehran as Iran takes aim at Gulf sites

WORLD
26 mins ago
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Rocket trails are seen in the sky amid a fresh barrage of Iranian missile attacks above the Israeli coastal city of Netanya on March 23, 2026. (AFP)
Rocket trails are seen in the sky amid a fresh barrage of Iranian missile attacks above the Israeli coastal city of Netanya on March 23, 2026. (AFP)
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