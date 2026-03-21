UN expert claims Israel using 'systematic' torture

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US, Israel tactics diverge on Iran as Trump's goals still 'fuzzy'
20-03-2026 11:50 HKT
Israel launches more attacks on Iran as crisis deepens
20-03-2026 10:39 HKT
Israel steps up Beirut strikes, hits bridges in south Lebanon
19-03-2026 07:03 HKT
Qatar says targeting of Iran gas facility 'dangerous and irresponsible'
18-03-2026 21:43 HKT
UN warns progress on countering child mortality slowing
18-03-2026 09:57 HKT
UN report says Israeli airstrike on Iran prison is a war crime
17-03-2026 20:59 HKT
'Unprecedented' 36,000 Palestinians displaced in West Bank in one year: UN
17-03-2026 18:09 HKT