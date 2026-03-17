BTS say they're 'just country kids' ahead of comeback mega-gig

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Netflix to livestream BTS comeback concert in K-pop mega event
03-02-2026 12:35 HKT
'Come more often!' Mexico leader urges K-pop stars BTS on sold-out tour
27-01-2026 13:11 HKT
Boeing stages partial comeback with flydubai jet order
19-11-2025 17:59 HKT
BTS' RM to speak on Korean culture's soft power at APEC CEO Summit
27-10-2025 14:31 HKT
BTS agency HYBE raided over alleged fraud trading
24-07-2025 18:22 HKT
BTS surprises fans with historic post-military livestream and new album plan
02-07-2025 20:24 HKT