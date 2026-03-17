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WORLD

BTS say they're 'just country kids' ahead of comeback mega-gig

WORLD
1 hour ago
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Photo by JUNG YEON-JE / AFP People stand in front of billboards promoting a comeback concert of K-pop boy group BTS at Gwanghwamun Square in Seoul on March 17, 2026.
Photo by JUNG YEON-JE / AFP People stand in front of billboards promoting a comeback concert of K-pop boy group BTS at Gwanghwamun Square in Seoul on March 17, 2026.
BTSjust country kidscomebackmega-gig

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