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Tennessee minors sue Musk's xAI, alleging Grok generated sexual images of them

WORLD
3 hours ago
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xAI and Grok logos are seen in this illustration taken, February 16, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
xAI and Grok logos are seen in this illustration taken, February 16, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
Tennessee minorsMuskxAIGrokAI generatedsexual images

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