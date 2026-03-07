logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

Israel announces new wave of 'broad-scale' strikes on Tehran

WORLD
47 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
Photo by - / SATELLITE IMAGE ©2026 VANTOR / AFP This handout satellite image courtesy of Vantor taken and released on March 6, 2026, shows the Parchin military complex in Iran following a military strike, on March 6, 2026.
Photo by - / SATELLITE IMAGE ©2026 VANTOR / AFP This handout satellite image courtesy of Vantor taken and released on March 6, 2026, shows the Parchin military complex in Iran following a military strike, on March 6, 2026.
Israelnew wave'broad-scale' strikesTehran

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
Debris at the site of an Israeli strike on a building that houses Al-Manar TV offices in Beirut's southern suburbs, following an escalation between Hezbollah and Israel amid the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, Lebanon, March 3, 2026. Picture taken with a mobile phone. REUTERS/Stringer
Israel pounds Beirut in expansion of war; Trump demands say over new Iranian leader
WORLD
17 hours ago
Cargo ships and tankers are seen off coast city of Fujairah, in the Strait of Hormuz in the northern Emirate on February 25, 2026. (AFP/File)
UAE explores freezing Iranian assets to punish Tehran for attacks, WSJ reports
FINANCE
22 hours ago
Smoke rises following an explosion, after Israel and the U.S. launched strikes on Iran, in Tehran, Iran, February 28, 2026. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS
Heavy attacks hit Tehran as Israel says war in 'new phase'
WORLD
06-03-2026 13:01 HKT
Photo by FADEL ITANI / AFP Smoke rises from the site of an Israeli airstrike that targeted Beirut's southern suburbs Al-Jamous neighbourhood on March 6, 2026.
Middle East war enters seventh day as Israel strikes Beirut
WORLD
06-03-2026 12:52 HKT
Rocket trails are seen in the sky above the city of Hebron, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, amid a fresh barrage of Iranian missile attacks on March 4, 2026. (AFP)
US says 2,000 targets hit as Iran retaliates across Gulf
WORLD
04-03-2026 12:23 HKT
Israel, US strikes hit building of body to elect new Iran supreme leader: media
WORLD
04-03-2026 01:41 HKT
A missile launched from Iran is pictured in the sky from the Bureij camp for Palestinian refugees in the central Gaza Strip on March 1, 2026. (AFP)
Israel vows intensified attacks: latest developments in US-Iran war
WORLD
02-03-2026 18:38 HKT
Smoke rises following an explosion, after Israel and the U.S. launched strikes on Iran, in Tehran, Iran, March 1, 2026. (Reuters)
China says one citizen dead in Iran conflict, more than 3,000 evacuated
CHINA
02-03-2026 15:36 HKT
US President Donald Trump gestures as he boards Air Force One before departing Palm Beach International Airport in West Palm Beach, Florida, on March 1, 2026, on his way back to Washington, DC. (AFP)
Trump vows to avenge US deaths as Iran war intensifies, planning four weeks of conflict
WORLD
02-03-2026 11:14 HKT
File Photo/Reuters
Oil jumps on Iran conflict and could spike to US$100 a barrel, analysts say
FINANCE
02-03-2026 11:01 HKT
$39 capsule pods in Tsim Sha Tsui offer private escape
NEWS
05-03-2026 22:49 HKT
Three arrested after attempted $10m currency robbery in Sheung Wan
NEWS
20 hours ago
Wild boar falls to death after attacking hiker in Tseung Kwan O
NEWS
21 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.