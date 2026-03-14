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Meta planning sweeping layoffs as AI costs mount

WORLD
41 mins ago
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People pose for a photo in front of a sign of Meta, the new name for the company formerly known as Facebook, at its headquarters in Menlo Park, California, U.S. October 28, 2021. REUTERS/Nathan Frandino/File Photo
People pose for a photo in front of a sign of Meta, the new name for the company formerly known as Facebook, at its headquarters in Menlo Park, California, U.S. October 28, 2021. REUTERS/Nathan Frandino/File Photo
Metasweeping layoffsAIcosts

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