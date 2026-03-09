logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

Iran's new supreme leader a no-show at own rally, represented only by portrait

WORLD
57 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
Mojtaba Khamenei Iran supreme leader

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
Photo: Reuters
Iran's new supreme leader 'lightly injured' but active, Iranian official says
WORLD
2 hours ago
Photo: Reuters
Iran defies Trump, elevates Khamenei's son Mojtaba as successor
WORLD
09-03-2026 05:59 HKT
Mojtaba Khamenei (File)
Khamenei's son reportedly selected as Iran's next Supreme Leader
WORLD
04-03-2026 12:44 HKT
Israel, US strikes hit building of body to elect new Iran supreme leader: media
WORLD
04-03-2026 01:41 HKT
Photo: Reuters
Trump: Iran 'running out of launchers', open to working with new govt
MUST READ
04-03-2026 01:31 HKT
An anti-U.S. billboard on a building in Tehran. Reuters
India urges citizens to leave Iran amid fresh anti-government protests
WORLD
24-02-2026 00:12 HKT
The aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln. Reuters
Trump hints at second carrier in Middle East as Iran and US near talks
WORLD
11-02-2026 05:38 HKT
Trump reportedly deploys warships, submarine to Middle East as Iran tensions rise
WORLD
15-01-2026 05:29 HKT
(File photo)
Mid-East airspace closure strands 200 in Hong Kong
NEWS
24-06-2025 15:30 HKT
File Photo/Reuters
Iran has laid about a dozen mines in Strait of Hormuz, sources say
WORLD
27 mins ago
Strong monsoon surge to cool HK this weekend, urban low to drop to 16 degrees on Saturday
NEWS
10-03-2026 16:30 HKT
Boy, 4, left alone throws toys from window, smashes BMW, mother held
NEWS
11-03-2026 03:35 HKT
HK to see 12-degree temperature swing ahead of cooler weekend
NEWS
8 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.