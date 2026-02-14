logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

N. Korea's Kim praises bravery of soldiers fighting for Russia

WORLD
14-02-2026 16:16 HKT
logo
logo
logo
Photo by STR / KCNA VIA KNS / AFP. This picture taken on February 13, 2026 and released by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on February 14, 2026 shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspecting the under-construction Memorial Museum of Combat Feats in Pyongyang.
Photo by STR / KCNA VIA KNS / AFP. This picture taken on February 13, 2026 and released by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on February 14, 2026 shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspecting the under-construction Memorial Museum of Combat Feats in Pyongyang.
North KoreaKimbraverysoldiersfightingRussia

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi (Reuters/File)
China's Wang Yi says attacks on Iran 'unacceptable', urges ceasefire and talks
CHINA
20 hours ago
Taliban soldiers load a rocket launcher in a vehicle, following exchanges of fire between Pakistan and Afghanistan forces, near Torkham border in Afghanistan, February 27, 2026. REUTERS/Stringer
What's behind the latest fighting between Afghanistan and Pakistan?
WORLD
27-02-2026 18:01 HKT
U.S President Donald Trump holds a gavel, during the inaugural Board of Peace meeting at the U.S. Institute of Peace in Washington, D.C., U.S., February 19, 2026. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Russia questions how Trump's Board of Peace will work with UN Security Council
WORLD
26-02-2026 19:57 HKT
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un meets with the country's Under-20 women's football team, which won the Under-20 soccer World Cup in Colombia last week, at the ruling Workers' Party headquarters in Pyongyang, North Korea. Reuters via KCNA
North Korea looking to replicate youth success at Women's Asian Cup
WORLD
26-02-2026 15:36 HKT
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his daughter Kim Ju Ae attend a military parade to commemorate the Ninth Congress of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea (WPK) in Pyongyang, North Korea, February 25, 2026, in this picture released by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency. KCNA via REUTERS
North Korea leader Kim's daughter appears at military parade, state media footage shows
WORLD
26-02-2026 11:39 HKT
Photo by JUNG YEON-JE / AFP. People watch a television screen showing a news broadcast with a photo of North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un attending the military parade to commemorate the 9th Congress of the Workers' Party of Korea, at a railway station in Seoul on February 26, 2026.
North Korea's Kim shuns South but could 'get along' with US
WORLD
26-02-2026 10:04 HKT
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attends a military parade to commemorate the Ninth Congress of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea (WPK) in Pyongyang, North Korea, February 25, 2026, in this picture released by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency. KCNA via REUTERS
North Korea's Kim promises more nuclear weapons as Congress closes with military parade
WORLD
26-02-2026 09:54 HKT
Photo by ODD ANDERSEN / AFP North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un's sister Kim Yo Jong attends the opening ceremony of the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at the Pyeongchang Stadium on February 9, 2018.
Kim Yo Jong: the powerful sister behind North Korea's supreme leader
WORLD
24-02-2026 17:38 HKT
Photo by JADE GAO / AFP Kim Yo Jong, sister of North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un, attends a reception in the Great Hall of People following a military parade marking the 80th anniversary of victory over Japan and the end of World War II, in Beijing on September 3, 2025.
N.Korea leader's sister promoted at party congress
WORLD
24-02-2026 13:55 HKT
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un speaks during the Ninth Congress of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK) in Pyongyang, North Korea, February 19, 2026, in this picture released by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency. KCNA via REUTERS
North Korea's Kim opens 9th Party Congress citing economic achievements
WORLD
20-02-2026 10:30 HKT
The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) sails in the Arabian Sea on February 11, 2026. (AFP)
Iran Guards say 'struck' US aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln with 4 ballistic missiles
NEWS
19 hours ago
(File photo)
HKO warns of possible thunderstorms and strong gusts early next week
NEWS
28-02-2026 19:54 HKT
Hundreds of HKers stuck in limbo after suspension of Dubai Airport
NEWS
21 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.