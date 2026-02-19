logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

Georgia arrests two foreigners trying to purchase uranium

WORLD
19-02-2026 20:16 HKT
logo
logo
logo
AI image
AI image
Georgiaarrestsforeignersuranium

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
A Greek national flag flutters as people visit a beach, following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Athens, Greece, April 28, 2020. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Greece arrests member of military for espionage with suspected links to China
CHINA
06-02-2026 10:06 HKT
Photo by ATTA KENARE / AFP Women walk past a mural painted on the outer walls of the former US embassy in Tehran, colloquially-referred to as the "Spy Den,"on February 1, 2026.
Almost 140 foreigners arrested in central Iran over protests
WORLD
03-02-2026 19:59 HKT
4 held in $10b fake cheque bid
NEWS
27-01-2026 23:51 HKT
A view of the skyline in Singapore, January 27, 2023. REUTERS/Caroline Chia/File Photo
Singapore arrests man linked to Cambodian tycoon in alleged scam empire
WORLD
19-12-2025 19:48 HKT
Photo by STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN / AFP This photograph shows the necklace and earrings of the set of jewelry of Empress of the French, Marie-Louise ("Collier et boucles d'oreilles de la parure d’émeraudes de l'impératrice Marie-Louise") displayed at Apollon's Gallery on January 14, 2020 at the Louvre museum in Paris after the reopening of the Gallery following ten months of renovations.
France arrests two men, two women over Louvre heist: prosecutor
WORLD
26-11-2025 11:14 HKT
France arrests two men, two women over Louvre heist: prosecutor
WORLD
25-11-2025 22:34 HKT
File Photo
Myanmar junta says nearly 1,600 foreigners arrested in scam hub raids
WORLD
23-11-2025 15:44 HKT
Photo by STR / AFP Members of the Karen Border Guard Force (BGF) carry out an inspection at a work place during a crackdown operation on illicit activity linked to scam centres in Shwe Kokko in Myanmar's eastern Myawaddy township on February 18, 2025.
Myanmar junta says raided online scam centre, arrested over 300
WORLD
19-11-2025 18:10 HKT
The Chinese national flag is seen in Beijing, China April 29, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/File Photo
China underground church pastors arrested, face up to 3 years in jail, NGO head says
CHINA
19-11-2025 17:06 HKT
A hooded man holds a laptop computer as cyber code is projected on him in this illustration picture taken on May 13, 2017. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel/Illustration/File Photo
Greece arrests man in Europol's global 'Endgame' operation against cybercrime
WORLD
14-11-2025 16:00 HKT
The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) sails in the Arabian Sea on February 11, 2026. (AFP)
Iran Guards say 'struck' US aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln with 4 ballistic missiles
NEWS
19 hours ago
(File photo)
HKO warns of possible thunderstorms and strong gusts early next week
NEWS
28-02-2026 19:54 HKT
Hundreds of HKers stuck in limbo after suspension of Dubai Airport
NEWS
21 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.