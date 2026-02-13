logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
menu__iconmenu__icon
NEWS
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD NEWS

Thailand uses a birth control vaccine to curb its elephant population near expanding farms

WORLD NEWS
13-02-2026 13:44 HKT
logo
logo
logo
This photo released by Thailand Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation shows a wild elephant after it received an elephant contraception vaccine in the Trat province of Thailand, Tuesday, Jan. 27, 2026. (Thailand Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation via AP)
This photo released by Thailand Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation shows a wild elephant after it received an elephant contraception vaccine in the Trat province of Thailand, Tuesday, Jan. 27, 2026. (Thailand Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation via AP)
Thailandbirth controlvaccineelephantspopulationexpanding farms

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
Thailand's caretaker Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, Bhumjaithai Party leader and prime ministerial candidate, speaks during a press conference at the party headquarters on the day of the general election, in Bangkok, Thailand, February 8, 2026. REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa
Thailand's election winner Bhumjaithai seals coalition deal with Pheu Thai
WORLD NEWS
13-02-2026 20:01 HKT
People stand on an escalator next to a screen displaying train information at Beijing Railway Station during annual Spring Festival travel rush, in Beijing, China, February 12, 2026. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Chinese tourists head to Russia, Thailand on extended Lunar New Year break
CHINA NEWS
12-02-2026 18:48 HKT
Members of the forensic team and a police officer walk near the building inside Patongprathankiriwat School, where a gunman held an unknown number of students and teachers hostage, in Songkhla province, Thailand, February 11, 2026. REUTERS/Roylee Suriyaworakul
Woman dies after Thailand school shooting: police
WORLD NEWS
12-02-2026 11:27 HKT
Gunman who fired shots in Thai school detained after wounding teacher and girl
WORLD NEWS
12-02-2026 00:01 HKT
Electoral officials handle a sealed ballot box on the day of the general election at a polling station in Bangkok, Thailand, February 8, 2026. REUTERS/Patipat Janthong
Thailand's election commission faces pressure over vote transparency
WORLD NEWS
11-02-2026 17:40 HKT
Photo by HANDOUT / NATIONAL PARK, WILDLIFE AND PLANT CONSERVATION DEPARTMENT (DNP) / AFP This handout photo taken on February 9, 2026 and released on February 10, 2026 by Thailand's Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation (DNP) shows rhino horns confiscated by customs from a Vietnamese traveler at Suvarnabhumi International Airport in Bangkok.
Man arrested in Thailand for smuggling rhino horn inside meat
WORLD NEWS
10-02-2026 20:32 HKT
Thailand's caretaker Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, Bhumjaithai Party leader and prime ministerial candidate, arrives for a press conference at the party headquarters on the day of the general election, in Bangkok, Thailand, February 8, 2026. (Reuters)
Explainer-Will Thailand's election deliver a stable government? 
WORLD NEWS
09-02-2026 12:13 HKT
People watch as votes in Thailand's general election are counted at a polling station in Bangkok on February 8, 2026. (AFP)
The pilot, the professor and the progressive vying to lead Thailand
WORLD NEWS
08-02-2026 20:24 HKT
Photo by TANG CHHIN SOTHY / AFP A man rides a motorcycle near shipping containers and barbed wire, installed by Thai forces, in Chouk Chey village in Banteay Meanchey province on February 5, 2026.
A tale of two villages: Cambodians lament Thailand's border gains
WORLD NEWS
07-02-2026 20:07 HKT
A security officer looks on next to the People's Party electoral campaign posters, before Thailand general elections on February 8, in Bangkok, Thailand, February 4, 2026. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Thailand's party spots dry up with election day booze bans
WORLD NEWS
06-02-2026 10:44 HKT
Forbes announces HK’s richest 50 with Li Ka-shing securing no.1
WEALTH & INVESTMENT
12-02-2026 16:19 HKT
Nancy Wu steps into supportive wife role before mainland career push
HK & CHINA SHOWBIZ
13-02-2026 15:56 HKT
U.S. President Barack Obama (R) and first lady Michelle Obama (L) greet U.S. President-elect Donald Trump and his wife Melania for tea before the inauguration at the White House in Washington, U.S. January 20, 2017. (Reuters)
Obama deplores lack of shame after Trump racist monkey clip
WORLD NEWS
15 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.