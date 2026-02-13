logo
AI's bitter rivalry heads to Washington

WORLD NEWS
13-02-2026 15:24 HKT
Anthropic logo is seen in this illustration taken May 20, 2024. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
Anthropic logo is seen in this illustration taken May 20, 2024. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
The construction of U.S.President Donald Trump's White House ballroom continues in Washington, D.C., U.S., January 12, 2026. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo
Washington panel set to consider Trump's ballroom project in March
WORLD NEWS
14-02-2026 13:53 HKT
Photo by PEDRO PARDO / AFP. Employees are seen at the ByteDance office in Shanghai on June 27, 2023.
All-in on AI: what TikTok creator ByteDance did next
CHINA NEWS
14-02-2026 12:35 HKT
A Stock Exchange of Hong Kong (HKEX) sign is seen at the 2020 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, China September 4, 2020. REUTERS
Chinese AI firm Beijing Haizhi Technology soars 242 percent in HK debut
MARKET
13-02-2026 17:12 HKT
AI Artificial Intelligence words are seen in this illustration taken, May 4, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
Hot bots: AI agents create surprise dating accounts for humans
WORLD NEWS
13-02-2026 13:37 HKT
Anthropic is a major competitor of OpenAI in the AI foundation model space. REUTERS
Anthropic clinches US$380 billion valuation after US$30 billion funding round
TECH & STARTUP
13-02-2026 13:05 HKT
Deepseek logo is seen in this illustration taken, January 27, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
OpenAI says China's DeepSeek trained its AI by distilling US models, memo shows
CHINA NEWS
13-02-2026 10:38 HKT
The logo of online video service operator Kuaishou Technology is seen at a trade conference in China. (Photo: Reuters/Aly Song)
ByteDance's new AI video model goes viral as China looks for second DeepSeek moment
CHINA NEWS
12-02-2026 20:37 HKT
The Deepseek logo and words reading "Artificial Intelligence AI" are seen in this illustration taken on January 29, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
A year on from DeepSeek shock, get set for flurry of low-cost Chinese AI models
CHINA NEWS
12-02-2026 19:57 HKT
AI letters and robot hand are placed on computer motherboard in this illustration created on June 23, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
Singapore to establish national council to set AI direction
WORLD NEWS
12-02-2026 18:32 HKT
Photo by JUNG YEON-JE / AFP This picture taken on October 22, 2025 shows a mockup of a chipset featuring Samsung Electronics' high-bandwidth memory (HBM) technology on display during the 2025 Semiconductor Exhibition in Seoul.
Samsung starts mass production of next-gen AI memory chip
WORLD NEWS
12-02-2026 17:15 HKT
Forbes announces HK’s richest 50 with Li Ka-shing securing no.1
WEALTH & INVESTMENT
12-02-2026 16:19 HKT
Nancy Wu steps into supportive wife role before mainland career push
HK & CHINA SHOWBIZ
13-02-2026 15:56 HKT
U.S. President Barack Obama (R) and first lady Michelle Obama (L) greet U.S. President-elect Donald Trump and his wife Melania for tea before the inauguration at the White House in Washington, U.S. January 20, 2017. (Reuters)
Obama deplores lack of shame after Trump racist monkey clip
WORLD NEWS
15 hours ago
