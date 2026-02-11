logo
UK govt criticised for dropping 'His Majesty' from communications

WORLD NEWS
11-02-2026 19:07 HKT
The Union Jack flag is flown outside the Houses of Parliament, in London, Britain February 9, 2022. REUTERS/Tom Nicholson
The Union Jack flag is flown outside the Houses of Parliament, in London, Britain February 9, 2022. REUTERS/Tom Nicholson
File Photo
China confirms visa-free access for Canada, UK visitors from Feb 17
CHINA NEWS
9 hours ago
U.S. and European Union flags are seen in this illustration taken March 20, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
Europe calls for US reset at security talks
WORLD NEWS
14-02-2026 17:21 HKT
Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer. (AFP)
Starmer says UK govt 'united', presses on amid Epstein fallout
WORLD NEWS
10-02-2026 22:40 HKT
Photo by HENRY NICHOLLS / AFP "Larry", the Downing Street cat waits at the door of 10 Downing Street, the official residence of Britain's Prime Minister, presently Labour party leader Keir Starmer, in central London on February 9, 2026.
UK PM Starmer refuses to quit as pressure builds over Epstein
WORLD NEWS
10-02-2026 12:05 HKT
British Science, Innovation and Technology Secretary Liz Kendall speaks on stage at Britain's Labour Party's annual conference in Liverpool, Britain, September 29, 2025. REUTERS/Hannah McKay/File Photo
UK tells parents to quiz their children about toxic online content
WORLD NEWS
10-02-2026 09:20 HKT
Photo by DARREN STAPLES / AFP This photo taken on February 2, 2026 shows a greater Bermuda snail, which is part of a breeding programme, in a tank at Chester Zoo in Chester, north-west England.
UK zoo says tiny snail 'back from brink' of extinction
WORLD NEWS
07-02-2026 18:42 HKT
Photo by HENRY NICHOLLS / AFP. Police officers exit the residence of Former UK ambassador to the United States, Peter Mandelson, in central London on February 6, 2025.
UK police search properties in Mandelson probe
WORLD NEWS
07-02-2026 11:10 HKT
Photo by BENJAMIN CREMEL / AFP The scandal surrounding disgraced former prince Andrew has thrust the British royal family and its opaque finances into the spotlight, with a parliamentary probe due in the coming months. It marks a significant shift towards greater scrutiny and transparency of royal matters after decades of deference to the centuries-old monarchy.
UK royal finances in spotlight after Andrew's downfall
WORLD NEWS
06-02-2026 15:05 HKT
French food group Danone logo is seen at the company headquarters in Paris, France, February 5, 2024. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier/File Photo
UK says infant formula contamination could have affected 36 babies
WORLD NEWS
05-02-2026 18:21 HKT
Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS / AFP This photo taken on January 14, 2026 shows consultant gastroenterologist Kevin Monahan looking through samples in a storeroom at St Mark’s hospital at Northwick Park in Harrow, west London.
Doctors hope UK archive can solve under-50s bowel cancer mystery
WORLD NEWS
04-02-2026 15:30 HKT
Forbes announces HK’s richest 50 with Li Ka-shing securing no.1
WEALTH & INVESTMENT
12-02-2026 16:19 HKT
Nancy Wu steps into supportive wife role before mainland career push
HK & CHINA SHOWBIZ
13-02-2026 15:56 HKT
U.S. President Barack Obama (R) and first lady Michelle Obama (L) greet U.S. President-elect Donald Trump and his wife Melania for tea before the inauguration at the White House in Washington, U.S. January 20, 2017. (Reuters)
Obama deplores lack of shame after Trump racist monkey clip
WORLD NEWS
15 hours ago
