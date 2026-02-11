logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
menu__iconmenu__icon
NEWS
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD NEWS

Warming climate threatens Greenland's ancestral way of life

WORLD NEWS
11-02-2026 14:59 HKT
logo
logo
logo
Photo by INA FASSBENDER / AFP Musher Nukaaraq Lennert Olsen rides with his sled dogs near the "dog town" of Sisimiut, Greenland on January 31, 2026.
Photo by INA FASSBENDER / AFP Musher Nukaaraq Lennert Olsen rides with his sled dogs near the "dog town" of Sisimiut, Greenland on January 31, 2026.
Warming climateGreenlandancestralway of life

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
French President Emmanuel Macron reacts as he delivers a speech during a meeting with students from the "Prepas Talents du service public" as part of a program that aims to give every young person an opportunity to join the civil service, at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, February 6, 2026. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/Pool/File Photo
'Greenland moment': Macron urges Europe to invest in strategic sectors
WORLD NEWS
10-02-2026 17:18 HKT
Photo by ODD ANDERSEN / AFP Icebergs float in the water off Nuuk, Greenland, on March 7, 2025.
In show of support, Canada, France open consulates in Greenland
WORLD NEWS
06-02-2026 13:14 HKT
A couple walks at the old harbour of Nuuk, Greenland. (Reuters)
Greenland PM seeks 'concrete' results from US talks
WORLD NEWS
02-02-2026 23:11 HKT
A view of Pituffik Space Base (formerly Thule Air Base) in Greenland, October 4, 2023. Ritzau Scanpix/Thomas Traasdahl via REUTERS /File Photo
Greenland's elite dogsled unit patrols desolate, icy Arctic
WORLD NEWS
28-01-2026 19:22 HKT
Light glows from homes along the shore as the sun sets over the coastline in Nuuk, Greenland, on January 23, 2026.An Air Greenland aircraft rolls along the runway after landing at Nuuk Airport, Greenland, on January 23, 2026. (Photo by Jonathan NACKSTRAND / AFP)
Greenland, Denmark set aside troubled history to face down Trump
WORLD NEWS
24-01-2026 11:11 HKT
TOPSHOT - Houses along the coastline are lit as early morning light breaks over the snow-covered hills in Nuuk, Greenland, on January 22, 2026. (Photo by Jonathan NACKSTRAND / AFP)
Danish PM to meet Greenland counterpart in Nuuk
WORLD NEWS
23-01-2026 21:19 HKT
Sunset over Nuuk, Greenland, January 21, 2026. Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix/via REUTERS
Denmark, NATO seek to boost Arctic security amid Greenland crisis
WORLD NEWS
23-01-2026 19:01 HKT
President Donald Trump speaks in the Oval Office of the White House on May 20, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
What to know about Greenland's role in nuclear defense and Trump's 'Golden Dome'
WORLD NEWS
23-01-2026 16:31 HKT
A person displays a Greenlandic flag, as people protest in front of the U.S. consulate in Nuuk, Greenland, January 22, 2026. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Trump touts 'total access' Greenland deal as NATO asks allies to step up
WORLD NEWS
23-01-2026 11:49 HKT
Trump touts 'total access' Greenland deal as NATO asks allies to step up
WORLD NEWS
23-01-2026 04:41 HKT
Forbes announces HK’s richest 50 with Li Ka-shing securing no.1
WEALTH & INVESTMENT
12-02-2026 16:19 HKT
Nancy Wu steps into supportive wife role before mainland career push
HK & CHINA SHOWBIZ
13-02-2026 15:56 HKT
U.S. President Barack Obama (R) and first lady Michelle Obama (L) greet U.S. President-elect Donald Trump and his wife Melania for tea before the inauguration at the White House in Washington, U.S. January 20, 2017. (Reuters)
Obama deplores lack of shame after Trump racist monkey clip
WORLD NEWS
15 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.