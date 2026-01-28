Greenland's elite dogsled unit patrols desolate, icy Arctic

Read More
Greenland, Denmark set aside troubled history to face down Trump
24-01-2026 11:11 HKT
Danish PM to meet Greenland counterpart in Nuuk
23-01-2026 21:19 HKT
Denmark, NATO seek to boost Arctic security amid Greenland crisis
23-01-2026 19:01 HKT
NATO commander says ready, if asked, to plan Arctic mission
23-01-2026 01:10 HKT
Trump to showcase 'Board of Peace' at Davos after Greenland u-turn
22-01-2026 18:38 HKT
Donnie Yen receives honorary doctorate degree
26-01-2026 22:31 HKT
Drivers to face $2,000 fines for using over two electronic devices
25-01-2026 15:33 HKT