logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
menu__iconmenu__icon
NEWS
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD NEWS

US forces board Venezuela-linked oil tanker in Indian Ocean without incident

WORLD NEWS
51 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP
oil tankerVenezuela

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
Venezuela to move just-freed opposition politician to house arrest
WORLD NEWS
15 hours ago
Photo by MARYORIN MENDEZ / AFP Relatives of political prisoner Juan Pablo Guanipa take part in a vigil in front of Plaza La Republica in Maracaibo, Zulia state, Venezuela, on February 1, 2026.
What's changed in Venezuela a month after Maduro's ouster
WORLD NEWS
03-02-2026 20:02 HKT
Oil tankers are pictured in Cabimas, south of Lake Maracaibo, Zulia State, Venezuela, on January 31, 2026. (AFP)
Trump says he welcomes Chinese investment in Venezuelan oil
WORLD NEWS
01-02-2026 15:16 HKT
Trump says India will buy oil from Venezuela, not Iran
WORLD NEWS
01-02-2026 12:36 HKT
Venezuela's interim president Delcy Rodriguez. REUTERS/Leonardo Fernandez Viloria
US intelligence raises doubts about Venezuela leader's cooperation
WORLD NEWS
28-01-2026 09:32 HKT
Model of petrol pump is seen in front of PetroChina logo in this illustration taken March 25, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
PetroChina holds off from buying Venezuelan oil marketed under US control, sources say
MARKET
27-01-2026 17:54 HKT
Crude oil drips from a valve at an oil well operated by Venezuela's state oil company PDVSA, in the oil rich Orinoco belt, near Morichal at the state of Monagas. (AFP)
How much does Venezuela owe China, and why is oil involved?
WEALTH & INVESTMENT
23-01-2026 14:52 HKT
A woman holds a Venezuelan flag as people gather outside the U.S. Capitol during Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado's meeting with U.S. senators, following an earlier meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House, in Washington, D.C., U.S., January 15, 2026. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz
Bid to rein in Trump's Venezuela war powers fails in US House
WORLD NEWS
23-01-2026 10:13 HKT
File Photo/Reuters
Trump considers role in Venezuela for Machado
WORLD NEWS
21-01-2026 05:59 HKT
Trump posts image of himself with U.S. flag on Greenland
WORLD NEWS
20-01-2026 18:03 HKT
Countdown to CNY: New Year prospects for people born in the Year of the Snake
ARTS & CULTURE
09-02-2026 07:19 HKT
First photos of Epstein after jail suicide released, autopsy details revealed
WORLD NEWS
05-02-2026 04:36 HKT
Jimmy Lai sentenced to 20 years in national security case
HONG KONG NEWS
20 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.