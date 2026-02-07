logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
menu__iconmenu__icon
NEWS
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD NEWS

EU nations back chemical recycling for plastic bottles

WORLD NEWS
2 hours ago
logo
logo
logo
A woman collects plastic bottles for recycling at the garbage dump on the outskirts of Agartala, capital of India's northeastern state of Tripura December 6, 2009. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
A woman collects plastic bottles for recycling at the garbage dump on the outskirts of Agartala, capital of India's northeastern state of Tripura December 6, 2009. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
EU nationschemical recyclingplasticbottles

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
Photo by NICOLAS TUCAT / AFP An employee holds mycelium, the root-like structure of fungi, at the Permafungi production line in Brussels on November 12, 2025.
Mushroom material takes on plastic packaging at Belgian start-up
WORLD NEWS
13-11-2025 17:21 HKT
FILE PHOTO: Plastic and other debris are seen on the shores of Cap Haitian beach, in Cap Haitian, Haiti October 9, 2018. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas
Plastic pollution treaty not dead in the water: UN environment chief
WORLD NEWS
10-10-2025 17:41 HKT
A photo taken on September 2, 2025 shows plastic fish-shaped soy sauce containers in a Melbourne cafe as South Australia bans the containers as part of a state crackdown on single-use plastic. The little saucy-fish, known as shoyu-tai, were invented in Japan in the 1950s and have become a popular way for diners to season their takeaway sushi. (Photo by William WEST / AFP)
South Australia bans plastic fish-shaped soy sauce containers
WORLD NEWS
02-09-2025 14:18 HKT
Plastic polluting a mangrove area lies in Panama Bay, Panama City, Panama December 6, 2024. REUTERS/Enea Lebrun/File Photo
Plastic pollution treaty talks in Geneva end without an agreement
WORLD NEWS
15-08-2025 17:58 HKT
France's Minister of Minister of Ecological Transition, Biodiversity, Forest, Sea and Fisheries Agnes Pannier-Runacher (C) speaks with diplomatic advidor Gabriel Normand after a press conference on the final days of negotiations of a landmark global treaty on plastic pollution at the United Nations Offices in Geneva on August 13, 2025. (Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP)
Plastic pollution treaty talks in disarray
WORLD NEWS
14-08-2025 13:08 HKT
France's representative Barbara Pompili (C) reacts prior to the start of plastics treaty negotiations at the United Nations Offices in Geneva on August 5, 2025. (Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP)
UN starts new bid to forge plastics treaty amid 'global crisis'
WORLD NEWS
05-08-2025 18:39 HKT
Plastic waste has been found from the bottom of the seas to the tops of mountains © LAKRUWAN WANNIARACHCHI / AFP
New push to reach plastic pollution pact
WORLD NEWS
02-08-2025 15:56 HKT
Photo by ELI HILLER / AFP The bust portion of a 15-foot bronze statue of US President Donald Trump, coated in gold leaf, lies on its back in the studio of sculptor Alan Cottrill in Zanesville, Ohio on February 5, 2026.
'Don Colossus': Golden Trump statue crippled by crypto pay dispute
WORLD NEWS
23 mins ago
Photo by DARREN STAPLES / AFP This photo taken on February 2, 2026 shows a greater Bermuda snail, which is part of a breeding programme, in a tank at Chester Zoo in Chester, north-west England.
UK zoo says tiny snail 'back from brink' of extinction
WORLD NEWS
44 mins ago
U.S. Vice President JD Vance walks toward the West Wing of the White House ahead of President Donald Trump's meeting with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, in Washington, D.C., U.S., November 7, 2025. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Man charged with threatening to kill US vice president
WORLD NEWS
1 hour ago
Two-time Best Actress Nancy Wu bids farewell after more than 20 years at TVB
HK & CHINA SHOWBIZ
04-02-2026 19:42 HKT
Falaq-Sher (left); Ibrahim Muhammad (right)
Two charged for using false driving licenses to apply for direct HK license issuance
HONG KONG NEWS
05-02-2026 15:39 HKT
First photos of Epstein after jail suicide released, autopsy details revealed
WORLD NEWS
05-02-2026 04:36 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.