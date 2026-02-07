EU nations back chemical recycling for plastic bottles

Read More
Mushroom material takes on plastic packaging at Belgian start-up
13-11-2025 17:21 HKT
Plastic pollution treaty not dead in the water: UN environment chief
10-10-2025 17:41 HKT
South Australia bans plastic fish-shaped soy sauce containers
02-09-2025 14:18 HKT
Plastic pollution treaty talks in Geneva end without an agreement
15-08-2025 17:58 HKT
Plastic pollution treaty talks in disarray
14-08-2025 13:08 HKT
UN starts new bid to forge plastics treaty amid 'global crisis'
05-08-2025 18:39 HKT
New push to reach plastic pollution pact
02-08-2025 15:56 HKT