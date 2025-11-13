logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
menu__iconmenu__icon
NEWS
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD NEWS

Mushroom material takes on plastic packaging at Belgian start-up

WORLD NEWS
49 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
Photo by NICOLAS TUCAT / AFP An employee holds mycelium, the root-like structure of fungi, at the Permafungi production line in Brussels on November 12, 2025.
Photo by NICOLAS TUCAT / AFP An employee holds mycelium, the root-like structure of fungi, at the Permafungi production line in Brussels on November 12, 2025.
mushroomMushroom materialplasticplastic packagingBelgiumstart-up

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
A sign is illuminated outside the Brussels Airport after the Belgian air traffic control service reported a sighting of a drone, in Zaventem, Belgium, November 4, 2025. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Belgium's Liege airport temporarily halted again due to drone sighting
WORLD NEWS
07-11-2025 18:26 HKT
Belgium’s Prime Minister Bart De Wever speaks with the media as he arrives for an EU Summit at the European Council building in Brussels, Thursday, Oct. 23, 2025. (AP Photo/Francois Walschaerts)
Drone sightings disrupt flights at Belgium's main airport
WORLD NEWS
05-11-2025 20:07 HKT
This photograph shows a few passengers at the Brussels Airport during a national strike, in Zaventem on October 14, 2025, as all the departing flights are cancelled as part of a national day of action to protest against the austerity of the federal Arizona government. (Photo by Marius Burgelman / BELGA / AFP) / BELGIUM OUT
Flights cancelled as Belgium hit by national strike
WORLD NEWS
14-10-2025 16:11 HKT
FILE PHOTO: Plastic and other debris are seen on the shores of Cap Haitian beach, in Cap Haitian, Haiti October 9, 2018. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas
Plastic pollution treaty not dead in the water: UN environment chief
WORLD NEWS
10-10-2025 17:41 HKT
A photo taken on September 2, 2025 shows plastic fish-shaped soy sauce containers in a Melbourne cafe as South Australia bans the containers as part of a state crackdown on single-use plastic. The little saucy-fish, known as shoyu-tai, were invented in Japan in the 1950s and have become a popular way for diners to season their takeaway sushi. (Photo by William WEST / AFP)
South Australia bans plastic fish-shaped soy sauce containers
WORLD NEWS
02-09-2025 14:18 HKT
Plastic polluting a mangrove area lies in Panama Bay, Panama City, Panama December 6, 2024. REUTERS/Enea Lebrun/File Photo
Plastic pollution treaty talks in Geneva end without an agreement
WORLD NEWS
15-08-2025 17:58 HKT
France's Minister of Minister of Ecological Transition, Biodiversity, Forest, Sea and Fisheries Agnes Pannier-Runacher (C) speaks with diplomatic advidor Gabriel Normand after a press conference on the final days of negotiations of a landmark global treaty on plastic pollution at the United Nations Offices in Geneva on August 13, 2025. (Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP)
Plastic pollution treaty talks in disarray
WORLD NEWS
14-08-2025 13:08 HKT
France's representative Barbara Pompili (C) reacts prior to the start of plastics treaty negotiations at the United Nations Offices in Geneva on August 5, 2025. (Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP)
UN starts new bid to forge plastics treaty amid 'global crisis'
WORLD NEWS
05-08-2025 18:39 HKT
Plastic waste has been found from the bottom of the seas to the tops of mountains © LAKRUWAN WANNIARACHCHI / AFP
New push to reach plastic pollution pact
WORLD NEWS
02-08-2025 15:56 HKT
A court sketch drawn from a video link shows Erin Patterson, an Australian woman accused of murdering three of her estranged husband's elderly relatives with a meal laced with poisonous mushrooms, appearing as a witness for her own defense. (Reuters)
Australian accused of mushroom murders engaged in 'sinister deception', court hears
WORLD NEWS
16-06-2025 13:39 HKT
Filipina domestic worker arrested for stealing $500,000 in Happy Valley
HONG KONG NEWS
12-11-2025 17:32 HKT
Mercury to dip to 17 degrees on Tue: Observatory
HONG KONG NEWS
12-11-2025 14:17 HKT
Russian crypto couple kidnapped and killed in Dubai after failing to pay ransom
WORLD NEWS
12-11-2025 04:02 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2025 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.