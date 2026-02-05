logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
menu__iconmenu__icon
NEWS
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD NEWS

Bill Gates says he regrets 'every minute' with Epstein

WORLD NEWS
2 hours ago
logo
logo
logo
Bill Gates, co-chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, attends a news conference in Tokyo, November 9, 2018. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Bill Gates, co-chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, attends a news conference in Tokyo, November 9, 2018. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Bill Gatesregrets'every minute'Epstein

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
Signage is seen outside of the law firm Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP in Washington, D.C., U.S., August 30, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Paul Weiss law firm Chairman Brad Karp resigns after Epstein emails released
WORLD NEWS
1 hour ago
Ex-British ambassador to U.S. Mandelson. File Photo/Reuters
UK's Starmer expresses regret over Mandelson, says ex-ambassador 'lied repeatedly'
WORLD NEWS
9 hours ago
Britain's Prince Andrew appears in Epstein images released by U.S. Justice Department. Reuters
Epstein storm sweeps UK's ex-prince from his royal mansion
WORLD NEWS
10 hours ago
A protester holds a US flag high on a road near the entrance to the Bishop Henry Whipple Federal Building in Minneapolis, Minnesota on January 30, 2026. Photo by ROBERTO SCHMIDT / AFP
AI, manipulated images falsely link some US politicians with Epstein
WORLD NEWS
04-02-2026 13:48 HKT
Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI / AFP US President Donald Trump (R) looks on as LA 2028 Chairman Casey Wasserman (L) speaks during an event on creating a White House 2028 Olympics task force in the South Court Auditorium of the White House in Washington, DC, on August 5, 2025.
Move on, says Trump as Epstein files trigger probe into British politician
WORLD NEWS
04-02-2026 12:20 HKT
Former U.S. President Bill Clinton and former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton arrive for Donald Trump's inauguration as the next President of the United States in the Rotunda of the United States Capitol in Washington, U.S., January 20, 2025. SHAWN THEW/POOL/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo
Clintons to testify in Epstein congressional probe later this month, contempt vote on hold
WORLD NEWS
04-02-2026 11:00 HKT
Goldman Sachs logo appears in this illustration taken December 1, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
Goldman Sachs' top lawyer accepted gifts from 'Uncle Jeffrey' Epstein, documents show
WORLD NEWS
04-02-2026 10:54 HKT
Peter Mandelson, who was at the time British Ambassador to the United States, walks on the day British Prime Minister Keir Starmer held an emergency Cobra meeting, in London, Britain, June 18, 2025. REUTERS/Jaimi Joy/File Photo
UK police launch investigation into Mandelson over Epstein leaks
WORLD NEWS
04-02-2026 09:49 HKT
Newly-released documents from disgraced late financier and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, referencing court cases against him, are seen in this handout released by the U.S. Justice Department and printed and arranged for a photograph by Reuters in Washington, D.C., U.S., December 19, 2025. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo
US judge to hear request for 'immediate takedown' of Epstein files
WORLD NEWS
03-02-2026 22:25 HKT
Feb 8, 2023; Phoenix, AZ, USA; NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell talks to media during a press conference at Media Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports - Reuters
NFL to probe Giants co-owner Tisch's Epstein emails
WORLD NEWS
03-02-2026 14:55 HKT
Founder of China Evergrande Group, Hui Ka-yan
Hong Kong court orders Evergrande founder Hui Ka-yan to pay costs by Feb 20 or lose right to defend in $46.8b lawsuit
HONG KONG NEWS
03-02-2026 19:47 HKT
Five govt departments conduct joint inspection at Kwai Chung Plaza
HONG KONG NEWS
03-02-2026 01:53 HKT
SHKP executive Maureen Fung suspended due to corruption
MARKET
03-02-2026 15:01 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.