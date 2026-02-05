Autism might be equally common in males and females, study says

Read More
Polar bears bulk up despite melting Norwegian Arctic: study
30-01-2026 09:59 HKT
Journal retracts study linking apple cider vinegar to weight loss
24-09-2025 10:59 HKT
Informing parents not enough to fight childhood obesity: study
11-09-2025 13:29 HKT
Credit access crucial for most young adults in HK, study finds
10-04-2025 17:33 HKT
Five govt departments conduct joint inspection at Kwai Chung Plaza
03-02-2026 01:53 HKT
SHKP executive Maureen Fung suspended due to corruption
03-02-2026 15:01 HKT