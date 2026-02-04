logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
menu__iconmenu__icon
NEWS
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD NEWS

What are 'rare earths' for?

WORLD NEWS
29 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
Samples of rare earth minerals from left, Cerium oxide, Bastnasite, Neodymium oxide and Lanthanum carbonate are on display during a tour of Molycorp's Mountain Pass Rare Earth facility in Mountain Pass, California June 29, 2015. REUTERS/David Becker/File Photo
Samples of rare earth minerals from left, Cerium oxide, Bastnasite, Neodymium oxide and Lanthanum carbonate are on display during a tour of Molycorp's Mountain Pass Rare Earth facility in Mountain Pass, California June 29, 2015. REUTERS/David Becker/File Photo
rare earths

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul attends a press conference in Berlin, Germany, November 19, 2025. REUTERS/Nadja Wohlleben
German foreign minister to discuss rare earths, steel in China visit
MARKET
07-12-2025 19:58 HKT
Photo by HECTOR RETAMAL / AFP A truck (L) heading away from a rare earths mine drives past another heavy vehicle in Anyuan county, Ganzhou, in eastern China's Jiangxi province on November 21, 2025.
What are 'rare earths' for?
WORLD NEWS
03-12-2025 14:14 HKT
Photo by HECTOR RETAMAL / AFP A view of the under-construction Xinfeng County Baogang Xinli rare earths processing plant is seen in Xinfeng County, Ganzhou, in eastern China's Jiangxi province on November 19, 2025.
EU pushes to end its dependence on China for rare earths
CHINA NEWS
03-12-2025 11:18 HKT
Photo by HECTOR RETAMAL / AFP A view of the under-construction Rare Earth Industrial Park is seen in Anyuan county, Ganzhou, in eastern China's Jiangxi province on November 21, 2025.
How China leveraged its rare earths dominance over the US
CHINA NEWS
26-11-2025 11:43 HKT
Photo: Reuters
China rare earths deal will 'hopefully' be done by Thanksgiving, Bessent says
WORLD NEWS
17-11-2025 08:27 HKT
A sample of monazite, a mineral used in the rare earth industry to extract elements such as cerium, lanthanum, and neodymium, is displayed next to a magnification glass at the Geological Museum of China in Beijing, China, October 14, 2025. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
What are rare earths and why are they so important?
WORLD NEWS
30-10-2025 16:12 HKT
U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping talk as they leave after a bilateral meeting at Gimhae International Airport, on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, in Busan, South Korea, October 30, 2025. (Reuters)
Trump shaves China tariffs in deal with Xi on fentanyl, rare earths
CHINA NEWS
30-10-2025 13:13 HKT
US Ambassador to Japan George Glass (2nd L), Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi (3rd L), Japan's Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi (2nd R), and US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth (R) react to US President Donald Trump's speech in front of US Navy personnel on board the US Navy's USS George Washington aircraft carrier at the US naval base in Yokosuka on October 28, 2025. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP)
Beef, defence deals and rare earths: how Japan's new leader wooed Trump
WORLD NEWS
28-10-2025 18:35 HKT
US President Donald Trump welcomes Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese at the White House in Washington, DC, US, October 20, 2025. REUTERS
US-Australia rare earths deal is a start but won't shake China dominance any time soon
WEALTH & INVESTMENT
21-10-2025 15:32 HKT
The logo for Goldman Sachs is seen on the trading floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, New York, U.S., November 17, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo
Goldman Sachs flags risk of disruption in supply of rare earths, key minerals
MARKET
21-10-2025 15:14 HKT
Founder of China Evergrande Group, Hui Ka-yan
Hong Kong court orders Evergrande founder Hui Ka-yan to pay costs by Feb 20 or lose right to defend in $46.8b lawsuit
HONG KONG NEWS
03-02-2026 19:47 HKT
Five govt departments conduct joint inspection at Kwai Chung Plaza
HONG KONG NEWS
03-02-2026 01:53 HKT
Ex-bank staff charged for tipping off relative on ICAC probe
HONG KONG NEWS
02-02-2026 16:56 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.