logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
menu__iconmenu__icon
NEWS
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD NEWS

Lightning strike injures 89 at rally for Brazil's former president

WORLD NEWS
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
BrazilLightning

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
HKEX Group General Counsel & Group Chief Sustainability Officer Paul Chow (right) and B3 Director of International Business Development for Asia and Oceania, Sérgio Gullo (left) signed the MOU in HKEX's Connect Hall. /HKEX
HKEX signs MoU with Brazil's B3 to promote sustainable finance, carbon markets
ESG & CLIMATE
7 hours ago
Climate protesters swelter in Brazilian sun outside COP30 summit
WORLD NEWS
16-11-2025 12:58 HKT
A general view of a Taiyuan New Energy Co wind farm in Jiuquan, Gansu province, China October 17, 2024. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang
China finds bigger role as US sidesteps Brazil climate summit
CHINA NEWS
15-11-2025 15:28 HKT
An aerial view shows trees as the sun rises at the Amazon rainforest in Manaus, Amazonas State, Brazil October 26, 2022. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly/File Photo
Scientists in Brazil starve trees of water to test Amazon's limits
WORLD NEWS
04-11-2025 20:16 HKT
Photo by JUNG YEON-JE / AFP This picture taken on October 24, 2025 shows Mafalda Duarte, executive director of the Green Climate Fund (GCF), posing for a photo at the GCF Seoul office in Seoul.
Fewer than 60 world leaders confirmed for Brazil climate summit
WORLD NEWS
01-11-2025 13:12 HKT
Britain's Prince Andrew stands next to Prince William and his wife Catherine, Princess of Wales, as they leave Westminster Cathedral at the end of the Requiem Mass, on the day of the funeral of Britain's Katharine, Duchess of Kent, in London, Britain, September 16, 2025. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo
Prince William leaves Andrew scandal behind for trip to Brazil
WORLD NEWS
01-11-2025 12:46 HKT
Photo by EVARISTO SA / AFP. Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva puts on a cap reading "Brazil belongs to Brazilians" during a ministerial meeting at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia on August 26, 2025.
UN has 'stopped working': Brazil's Lula
WORLD NEWS
25-10-2025 19:12 HKT
Former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro (Photo: Reuters)
Brazil's Bolsonaro guilty of coup charges, court majority decides in landmark trial
WORLD NEWS
12-09-2025 05:01 HKT
Bus collision with truck kills 11, injures 45 in Brazil
WORLD NEWS
10-08-2025 11:42 HKT
Brazilian coffee beans are displayed for sale at Porto Rico Importing Co. coffee seller, in New York City, U.S., July 15, 2025. Picture provided by REUTERS.
Traders rush to land Brazilian coffee in the US before Trump's 50% tariff
MARKET
16-07-2025 16:15 HKT
(File photo)
Drivers to face $2,000 fines for using over two electronic devices
HONG KONG NEWS
25-01-2026 15:33 HKT
Four Hong Kong defendants convicted of fraud in first illegal short-selling case prosecuted as fraud
HONG KONG NEWS
26-01-2026 19:28 HKT
(AI-generated photo)
When $100,000 a month isn’t enough: banker’s spending breakdown fuels online debate
HONG KONG NEWS
26-01-2026 19:18 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.