logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
menu__iconmenu__icon
NEWS
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD NEWS

Fewer than 60 world leaders confirmed for Brazil climate summit

WORLD NEWS
12 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
Photo by JUNG YEON-JE / AFP This picture taken on October 24, 2025 shows Mafalda Duarte, executive director of the Green Climate Fund (GCF), posing for a photo at the GCF Seoul office in Seoul.
Photo by JUNG YEON-JE / AFP This picture taken on October 24, 2025 shows Mafalda Duarte, executive director of the Green Climate Fund (GCF), posing for a photo at the GCF Seoul office in Seoul.
world leadersBrazilclimate summit

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
Britain's Prince Andrew stands next to Prince William and his wife Catherine, Princess of Wales, as they leave Westminster Cathedral at the end of the Requiem Mass, on the day of the funeral of Britain's Katharine, Duchess of Kent, in London, Britain, September 16, 2025. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo
Prince William leaves Andrew scandal behind for trip to Brazil
WORLD NEWS
38 mins ago
Photo by EVARISTO SA / AFP. Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva puts on a cap reading "Brazil belongs to Brazilians" during a ministerial meeting at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia on August 26, 2025.
UN has 'stopped working': Brazil's Lula
WORLD NEWS
25-10-2025 19:12 HKT
Smoke rises following explosions amid the Israeli military offensive in Gaza City, as seen from the central Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Dawoud Abu Alkas
Leaders react to agreement on first phase of Trump's Gaza deal
WORLD NEWS
09-10-2025 13:18 HKT
French President Emmanuel Macron addresses delegates during a high-level meeting of heads of state on a two-state solution between Israel and the Palestinians at United Nations headquarters in New York City, Sep 22, 2025. (Photo: REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz)
World leaders rally behind Palestinian statehood at UN, defying US and Israel
WORLD NEWS
23-09-2025 09:22 HKT
Former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro (Photo: Reuters)
Brazil's Bolsonaro guilty of coup charges, court majority decides in landmark trial
WORLD NEWS
12-09-2025 05:01 HKT
Bus collision with truck kills 11, injures 45 in Brazil
WORLD NEWS
10-08-2025 11:42 HKT
Brazilian coffee beans are displayed for sale at Porto Rico Importing Co. coffee seller, in New York City, U.S., July 15, 2025. Picture provided by REUTERS.
Traders rush to land Brazilian coffee in the US before Trump's 50% tariff
MARKET
16-07-2025 16:15 HKT
Brazil's Vinicius Junior celebrates scoring their first goal with Raphinha. (Reuters)
Brazil, Ecuador qualify for 2026 World Cup finals
FOOTBALL
11-06-2025 15:50 HKT
Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. (Reuters)
Lula says Brazil has 'capable' coaches, reacting to Ancelotti hire
FOOTBALL
14-05-2025 10:01 HKT
Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti reacts. (Reuters)
Ancelotti to leave Real Madrid and take over Brazil national team
FOOTBALL
13-05-2025 09:06 HKT
(File Photo)
Couple in 60s caught in sex act on Cheung Chau Pier arrested
HONG KONG NEWS
23 hours ago
Public housing estates ban security guards from opening doors for residents
HONG KONG NEWS
28-10-2025 18:14 HKT
Hong Kong claims the crown for world's best hotel and bar
HONG KONG NEWS
18 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2025 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.