Dutch court rules Uber drivers can be treated as self-employed 

Read More
ASML CEO says Dutch-China tension has not hit chip-gear maker
16-11-2025 21:00 HKT
Dutch say takeover of chipmaker Nexperia 'not against China'
23-10-2025 19:17 HKT
China tells Dutch wants Nexperia row solved 'as soon as possible'
22-10-2025 11:23 HKT
Nexperia tells Chinese staff to ignore orders from Dutch HQ
20-10-2025 19:35 HKT
China 'firmly opposes' Dutch takeover of Nexperia
16-10-2025 16:53 HKT
Drivers to face $2,000 fines for using over two electronic devices
25-01-2026 15:33 HKT