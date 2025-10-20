logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
menu__iconmenu__icon
NEWS
breadcrumb-arrow
CHINA NEWS

Nexperia tells Chinese staff to ignore orders from Dutch HQ

CHINA NEWS
53 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
n employee works with a wafer in a production line of Dutch semiconductor company Nexperia, in Hamburg, Germany, June 27, 2024. (Reuters)
n employee works with a wafer in a production line of Dutch semiconductor company Nexperia, in Hamburg, Germany, June 27, 2024. (Reuters)
NexperiaChineseDutch

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
The logo of Chinese-owned semiconductor company Nexperia is pictured in Hamburg, Germany. (Reuters)
Dutch minister says he will meet with China official about seizure of chipmaker Nexperia
CHINA NEWS
19-10-2025 19:29 HKT
The logo of Chinese-owned semiconductor company Nexperia is pictured in Hamburg, Germany, June 27, 2024. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer/File Photo
Automaker group warns Nexperia chip supply issue could quickly disrupt US production
CHINA NEWS
17-10-2025 11:14 HKT
The logo of computer chipmaker Nexperia is seen in Nijmegen, Netherlands April 12, 2024. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw/File Photo
China 'firmly opposes' Dutch takeover of Nexperia
CHINA NEWS
16-10-2025 16:53 HKT
U.S. President Donald Trump reads a note handed to him by U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio he said was regarding Middle East peace talks during a roundtable discussion in the State Dining Room of the White House on October 08, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)
Trump admin fires US diplomat over relationship with Chinese
WORLD NEWS
09-10-2025 12:03 HKT
Employees walk past a logo of Vanke at its headquarters in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong province, November 2, 2015. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/File Photo
China Vanke widens first-half loss by 21 percent to nearly 12 billion yuan
MARKET
22-08-2025 22:00 HKT
Thai police arrest 26 Chinese nationals suspected of illegal loans
WORLD NEWS
10-08-2025 18:43 HKT
Five minors arrested over group attack on Chinese student in Tasmania
CHINA NEWS
10-08-2025 14:59 HKT
Thirteen-year-old Chinese girl kills classmate in Australian homestay
WORLD NEWS
06-08-2025 17:51 HKT
Reuters
Chinese automakers gain ground in contracting European market, data shows
MARKET
23-07-2025 22:04 HKT
Toxic partner: First Chinese actor executed for killing 16-year-old girlfriend
CHINA NEWS
22-07-2025 18:49 HKT
Two ground staff killed after Dubai cargo plane crashes off runway at HK airport, hits service vehicle
BREAKING NEWS
15 hours ago
logo
(Video) Footage shows cargo plane floating in sea after fatal runway crash at HK Airport
HONG KONG NEWS
7 hours ago
Grocery store owner jailed two months for hiring Indonesian illegal worker
HONG KONG NEWS
17-10-2025 17:12 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2025 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.