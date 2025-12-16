logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
menu__iconmenu__icon
NEWS
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD NEWS

Trump sues the BBC for defamation over editing of January 6 speech, seeks up to $10 billion in damages

WORLD NEWS
3 hours ago
logo
logo
logo
FILE PHOTO: People stand outside BBC Broadcasting House, after Director General Tim Davie and CEO of BBC News Deborah Turness resigned on Sunday, November 9, following accusations of bias at the British broadcaster, including in the way it edited a speech by U.S. President Donald Trump, in London, Britain, November 14, 2025. REUTERS/Isabel Infantes/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: People stand outside BBC Broadcasting House, after Director General Tim Davie and CEO of BBC News Deborah Turness resigned on Sunday, November 9, following accusations of bias at the British broadcaster, including in the way it edited a speech by U.S. President Donald Trump, in London, Britain, November 14, 2025. REUTERS/Isabel Infantes/File Photo
TrumpBBCdefamationeditingJanuary 6 speech10 billiondamages

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON / AFP The entrance of US actor and director Rob Reiner's mansion is seen in the Brentwood neighborhood of Los Angeles, California, on December 15, 2025 after Reiner and his wife Michele Reiner were found dead at their southern California mansion.
Trump condemned for saying critical filmmaker brought on own murder
WORLD NEWS
11 mins ago
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky shakes hands with U.S. Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff. Reuters
Ukraine's Zelensky drops NATO ambition as Berlin peace talks begin
WORLD NEWS
15-12-2025 01:58 HKT
FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump attends a roundtable discussion on the day he announced an aid package for farmers, at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., December 8, 2025. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo
Trump's $100,000 H-1B visa fee draws legal challenge from USA states
WORLD NEWS
13-12-2025 16:11 HKT
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: A NVIDIA logo appears in this illustration taken August 25, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
US lawmaker demands details on Trump's decision to sell Nvidia H200 chips to China
CHINA NEWS
13-12-2025 11:49 HKT
Adhesive bandages on U.S. President Donald Trump's right hand as he gestures during a roundtable discussion on the day he announced an aid package for farmers, at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., December 8, 2025. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
White House blames Trump's bandaged hand on handshakes
WORLD NEWS
12-12-2025 14:25 HKT
Photo by ALEX WONG / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a roundtable discussion with top business leaders in the Roosevelt Room at the White House on December 10, 2025 in Washington, DC.
Trump moves to block AI regulation by states
WORLD NEWS
12-12-2025 12:42 HKT
US President Donald Trump looks on during a signing ceremony on AI the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on December 11, 2025. (Photo by Alex WROBLEWSKI / AFP)
Trump exasperated by his poor polling on the economy
WORLD NEWS
12-12-2025 10:00 HKT
U.S. President Donald Trump looks on as he delivers remarks on the U.S. economy and affordability at the Mount Airy Casino Resort in Mount Pocono, Pennsylvania, U.S. December 9, 2025. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Trump launches gold card program for expedited visas with a $1 million price tag
WORLD NEWS
11-12-2025 16:49 HKT
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, French President Emmanuel Macron, and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz chat outside 10 Downing Street following a meeting, in London, Britain, December 8, 2025. ADRIAN DENNIS/Pool via REUTERS
Europeans discuss Ukraine with Trump at 'critical moment' for peace
WORLD NEWS
11-12-2025 14:41 HKT
Photo by ADAM GRAY / AFP A US Customs and Border Patrol agent takes a photograph of a vehicle during operations in Kenner, Louisiana, on December 8, 2025.
Trump targets non-white immigrants in renewed xenophobic rants
WORLD NEWS
11-12-2025 14:13 HKT
Actions required from abandoned-car owners under new regime effective December 22
HONG KONG NEWS
14-12-2025 14:34 HKT
Consumer watchdog finds carcinogen in popular face washes from Muji, BCL and Detclear
HONG KONG NEWS
23 hours ago
African street sex workers spotted soliciting in Mandarin on Temple Street
HONG KONG NEWS
19 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2025 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.