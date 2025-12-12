logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
menu__iconmenu__icon
NEWS
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD NEWS

US neighbor hailed as hero in house fire now charged with murder of elderly woman

WORLD NEWS
18 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
New Jerseymurder

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
Man faces murder and arson charges after Tuen Mun flat fire
HONG KONG NEWS
02-12-2025 14:55 HKT
Malaysian rapper Wee Meng Chee, whose stage name is Namewee, is pictured leaving a courtroom in Penang, Malaysia August 25, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer/Files
Malaysian rapper Namewee detained in murder investigation of Taiwanese influencer
CHINA NEWS
05-11-2025 17:01 HKT
Delphine Daviet (L), mother of Lola, speaks with people came to support her during a recess in the trial of Dahbia Benkired, accused of raping, torturing, and killing Lola Daviet, a 12-year-old girl, in 2022, at the Paris Assize Court on October 17, 2025. (Photo by JULIEN DE ROSA / AFP)
France tries woman for rape and murder of schoolgirl
WORLD NEWS
17-10-2025 20:28 HKT
Korean police arrest scam ring members accused of killing university student in Cambodia
WORLD NEWS
12-10-2025 19:35 HKT
Anne-Marie Lim, widow of former Cambodian opposition lawmaker Lim Kimya who was shot dead in Bangkok, looks on as she attends the first witness hearing in the trial at the Criminal Court in Bangkok on September 30, 2025. The trial of the alleged killer of a Cambodian opposition politician in Bangkok began on September 30, with his widow calling for justice and to "know the mastermind" behind the murder. (Photo by Chanakarn Laosarakham / AFP)
Trial opens over Bangkok murder of French-Cambodian ex-MP
WORLD NEWS
30-09-2025 19:14 HKT
Police and forensic investigators gather at the scene where suitcases with the remains of two children were found in Auckland, New Zealand. TVNZ/Reuters
Mother admits killing children in N. Zealand 'suitcase murder': prosecutor
WORLD NEWS
12-09-2025 15:01 HKT
Human remains exhumed in Dharmasthala amid murder, rape allegations
WORLD NEWS
20-08-2025 07:07 HKT
Palestinians protest against the killing of journalists in Gaza, in Ramallah in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, August 11, 2025. A recent Israeli strike killed four Al Jazeera journalists and two freelancers, the news channel said Tuesday, clarifying that four of the six dead were staff and not five as initially reported. — Reuters pic
Al Jazeera clarifies Israeli strike killed 4 staff, 2 freelancers
WORLD NEWS
13-08-2025 14:58 HKT
Protesters hold pictures denoucing the killing of an Al Jazeera news team in an overnight Israeli strike in Gaza City, during a vigil in Ramallah, in the occupied West Bank on August 11, 2025. Condemnations poured in from the United Nations and media rights groups on August 11, after an Israeli strike killed an Al Jazeera staff members in Gaza, as Palestinians mourned the journalists and Israel accused one of them of being a Hamas militant. (Photo by Zain JAAFAR / AFP)
UN, media groups condemn Israel's deadly strike on Al Jazeera team in Gaza
WORLD NEWS
12-08-2025 13:22 HKT
Thirteen-year-old Chinese girl kills classmate in Australian homestay
WORLD NEWS
06-08-2025 17:51 HKT
8-month-pregnant woman gives birth in Central mall toilet; both in stable condition
HONG KONG NEWS
12 hours ago
CupNoodles Museum to close in January after four-year run
HONG KONG NEWS
10-12-2025 19:32 HKT
Cathay Pacific flight to Melbourne forced to return after tire blowout
HONG KONG NEWS
10-12-2025 18:14 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2025 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.