NEWS
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD NEWS

Korean police arrest scam ring members accused of killing university student in Cambodia

WORLD NEWS
5 hours ago
Top News
Read More
Han Hak-ja, the leader of the Unification Church, arrives at the special prosecutors' office for questioning in Seoul, South Korea, on Sep 17, 2025. (Photo: Reuters/Kim Hong-ji)
South Korean investigators indict Unification Church leader over alleged ties to ex-first lady
WORLD NEWS
10-10-2025 20:10 HKT
US President Donald Trump speaks during a roundtable about Antifa in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on October 8, 2025. (Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP)
Trump sends letter to Thai PM on border conflict with Cambodia
WORLD NEWS
09-10-2025 19:43 HKT
Screenshots from @dinloisme on Threads
He bought a SIM card — and found a scammer’s life behind it
HONG KONG NEWS
08-10-2025 18:19 HKT
South Korean participants for a reunion arrive at the South's CIQ (Customs, Immigration and Quarantine), just south of the DMZ in Goseong, South Korea, October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
South Korea's Lee urges North to consider resuming family reunions
WORLD NEWS
03-10-2025 14:48 HKT
South Korean President Lee Jae Myung delivers his speech during a celebration to mark 77th Armed Forces Day in Gyeryong, South Korea, October 1, 2025. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/Pool
South Korea President Lee orders crackdown on anti-Chinese, anti-foreigner rallies
WORLD NEWS
02-10-2025 16:56 HKT
South Korean President Lee Jae Myung salutes to the national flag during a celebration to mark 77th Armed Forces Day in Gyeryong, South Korea, October 1, 2025. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/Pool
South Korea's president calls for more self-reliant military as questions arise about US commitment
WORLD NEWS
01-10-2025 18:14 HKT
People wearing face masks to prevent contracting from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) walk at Incheon International Airport in Incheon, South Korea, March 25, 2022. Picture taken March 25, 2022. REUTERS/ Heo Ran
South Korea airport workers go on strike starting Wednesday, Korea Airports Corp says
WORLD NEWS
01-10-2025 12:35 HKT
Anne-Marie Lim, widow of former Cambodian opposition lawmaker Lim Kimya who was shot dead in Bangkok, looks on as she attends the first witness hearing in the trial at the Criminal Court in Bangkok on September 30, 2025. The trial of the alleged killer of a Cambodian opposition politician in Bangkok began on September 30, with his widow calling for justice and to "know the mastermind" behind the murder. (Photo by Chanakarn Laosarakham / AFP)
Trial opens over Bangkok murder of French-Cambodian ex-MP
WORLD NEWS
30-09-2025 19:14 HKT
President of the Republic of Korea Lee Jae Myung speaks at the 80th session of the UN’s General Assembly (UNGA) on September 23, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Alexi J. Rosenfeld / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)
South Korea PM apologises after data centre fire halts govt services
WORLD NEWS
27-09-2025 11:48 HKT
Nini Lee, a South Korean fan of the K-pop boy band BTS shows up a butterfly tattoo which is dedicated to the BTS song "Butterfly" during an interview with media at a cafe featuring BTS goods in Seoul, South Korea, June 15, 2022. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/File Photo
South Korea passes landmark bill to legalise tattoo artists
WORLD NEWS
26-09-2025 14:56 HKT
Benz Hui opens doors to 4,000-sq-ft home, cooks with daughter for friends
HK & CHINA SHOWBIZ
10-10-2025 13:20 HKT
HK TV report exposes shocking indecent behavior at Tsing Yi public staircase
HONG KONG NEWS
11-10-2025 10:31 HKT
Customers wait outside Chong Kee gold shop, renowned for its competitive gold buyback rates amid surging prices, in Hong Kong, China, October 9, 2025. REUTERS/James Pomfret
Hongkongers rush to sell family jewels as gold glitters
HONG KONG NEWS
10-10-2025 12:39 HKT
