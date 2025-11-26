logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
menu__iconmenu__icon
NEWS
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD NEWS

Myanmar election not free or credible: Thai FM

WORLD NEWS
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
A woman wearing a protective face masks casts her ballot for the general election at a polling station in Yangon, Myanmar, November 8, 2020. REUTERS/Shwe Paw Mya Tin
A woman wearing a protective face masks casts her ballot for the general election at a polling station in Yangon, Myanmar, November 8, 2020. REUTERS/Shwe Paw Mya Tin
MyanmarelectionfreecredibleThai FM

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
HD’s mascot ‘Housing Protector’ joins all-out campaign for LegCo turnout
HONG KONG NEWS
24-11-2025 16:46 HKT
Local athletes call for votes through jogging ​
HONG KONG NEWS
23-11-2025 19:27 HKT
File Photo
Myanmar junta says nearly 1,600 foreigners arrested in scam hub raids
WORLD NEWS
23-11-2025 15:44 HKT
Vivian Kong and Marco Ma at the forum
Vivian Kong pledges to 'catch up from behind' in LegCo election campaign
HONG KONG NEWS
20-11-2025 21:39 HKT
An employee works on the production line for solar panels at a factory of GCL System Integration Technology in Hefei, Anhui province, China May 16, 2024. China Daily via REUTERS/File Photo
War-torn Myanmar embraces solar to tackle power crisis
WORLD NEWS
14-11-2025 09:23 HKT
Henderson Land, authorities promote Legco election
HONG KONG NEWS
13-11-2025 18:45 HKT
logo
Police chief and deputies encourage voter participation with lighthearted video
HONG KONG NEWS
12-11-2025 17:26 HKT
All 161 candidates validly nominated for LegCo election: Eric Chan
HONG KONG NEWS
10-11-2025 19:39 HKT
Late October raids roiled Myanmar fraud factory KK Park, sending more than 1,500 people fleeing over the border to Thailand. (AFP)
Myanmar junta says demolishing 150 scam hub buildings
WORLD NEWS
09-11-2025 15:25 HKT
Democratic candidate for New York City mayor Zohran Mamdani reacts after winning the 2025 New York City Mayoral race, at an election night rally in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, New York, U.S., November 4, 2025. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
Mamdani to Trump: 'Turn the volume up'
WORLD NEWS
05-11-2025 18:15 HKT
Brace for the chill: Hong Kong to see 7-degree temperature swing on Wednesday
HONG KONG NEWS
23 hours ago
MTR launches Bruce Lee 85th anniversary exhibition across Central and Hong Kong Station
HONG KONG NEWS
24-11-2025 20:10 HKT
Helper dies after employer sees collapse on home CCTV in Mong Kok
HONG KONG NEWS
25-11-2025 12:58 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2025 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.